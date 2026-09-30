UFC's Josh Hokit Shares Huge Reason He Chose Heavyweight Over Light Heavyweight

UFC heavyweight title challenger Josh Hokit had a broad interview with MMA insider Ariel Helwani Monday in the lead-up to Hokit's main event against Cyril Gane at UFC 334 Saturday, Nov. 14, at Madison Square Garden in New York City

Among several topics addressed, Hokit finally dove into the why behind sticking with the heavyweight division rather than go down to his natural weight of light heavyweight.

Josh Hokit explains why he wants to become heavyweight champion despite being able to comfortably make 205:



“I’m like 237. I could probably make 205 easy. But why are there weight classes? People are hiding behind it. Where this game started, people just signed up to fight each… pic.twitter.com/ehD15rq8Vk — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 28, 2026

Josh Hokit Sends Message To UFC Heavyweight Division

Jun 13, 2026; Washington, D.C., USA; Josh Hokit reacts during weigh-ins for the UFC Freedom 250 at The Ellipse. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I’m like 237," Hokit said of his weight. "I could probably make 205 easy. But why are there weight classes? People are hiding behind it. Where this game started, people just signed up to fight each other. It didn’t matter what the weight class was. That’s as primal as it gets."

Hokit took a dig at former UFC two-division champion Ilia Topuria, whom Hokit apparently doesn't like.

"You see people like Ilia Topuria talking s*** to me," Hokit said. "I’m a heavyweight and I’m about to be a heavyweight champion. What is a 145-pound champion talking to a heavyweight like that for?

Hokit then kept the insults flowing.

"Different day and age," Hokit added. "You’re extinct. I wipe you off the face of the earth. But now you get to hide behind a belt and be a quote-unquote tough guy."

Simply put, Hokit attempted to make his stance on the heavyweight division crystal clear.

Can Josh Hokit Dominate the UFC Heavyweight Division?

Jun 14, 2026; Washington, D.C., USA; Josh Hokit walks out prior to his fight against Derrick Lewis during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Don’t get that s*** twisted," Hokit concluded. "The heavyweight [champion] is the baddest man on the planet. I’m trying to bring that mentality back.”

Hokit will have a chance to live up to his prediction should he beat Gane. Gane defeated Alex Pereira in June at UFC Freedom 250 to win the interim title in Tom Aspinall's absence. Now, with Aspinall still nursing his eye injuries, the UFC made a vacant heavyweight title fight to keep the division moving.

We'll find out soon if Gane vs. Hokit lives up to the hype. Both men remain exciting knockout artists, but Gane has a quieter demeanor as opposed to Hokit's loud, direct and unfiltered lingo that makes UFC fans either love him or hate him.

Assuming Aspinall recovers, the tenative plan remains either a rematch with Gane or a fresh matchup with Hokit. Either way, Aspinall will have a chance to win a title he has yet to win (or lose) from an undisputed point-of-view in the Octagon.

If so, anticipation has already started to build. And only time will tell.