UFC Lightweight Champion Justin Gaethje has remained mostly quiet about his MMA future, but likely didn't do himself any favors in a recent interview, in terms of boosting his likability, let alone his stock.

Gaethje was seen at Safford High School in Safford, AZ, where Friday, Nov. 20, was proclaimed in honor of him. While there, Gaethje caught up with Cool FM LIVE, as they asked him who he would fight next. Gaethje then spun his answer a different way entirely.

Justin Gaethje Undecided on Next UFC Fight

Jun 14, 2026; Washington, D.C., USA; Justin Gaethje (blue gloves) celebrates after winning the UFC Freedom 250 fight against Ilia Topuria (not pictured) at the White House South Lawn. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"When I'm ready to defend, whoever the rightful contender is, is who I'll fight," Gaethje said. "Yeah, I like to go up against the best. I'll fight you for free, but who I fight and when I fight is completely up to me, and I'll make that decision when I want to."

Fellow UFC lightweight Dan Hooker, is intrigued by the idea of a champ-versus-champ fight between Gaethje and UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski.

“His first fight was at middleweight, Hooker said of Volkanovski, per MMAFighting. "That’s a big dude. He loves his food if he starts chowing down. That’s just a credit to the character of the bloke. He wants to do that because he wants to be the double-weight world champion. Him saying if Gaethje retires, I'll fight Arman Tsarukyan. Other guys don’t want to go anywhere near him but Volk has put his hand up to jump in there to fight Arman Tsarukyan. Just a credit to the bloke."

The UFC has not teased a fight between Gaethje and Volkanovski, but it's a fight the promotion would likely be willing to make, as UFC CEO Dana White didn't rule out any possibilities following Volkanovski's win at UFC 333 against Movsar Evloev last month.

Dana White Keeping UFC Options Open for Alexander Volkanovski

Jun 13, 2026; Washington, D.C., USA; UFC president and chief executive officer Dana White looks on during weigh-ins for the UFC Freedom 250 at The Ellipse. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think when you've accomplished what he's accomplished, there's not much we're going to say no to with him,” White said. “So we'll see how this whole thing plays out.”

White said it was arguably Volkanovski's best performance to date, too.

"Coming in and beating an undefeated younger guy… Volkanovski is incredible," White said. "He was the aggressive fighter. He was the one really going after him and trying to finish. And yeah, this guy's f****** built different."

Gaethje won the UFC Lightweight Championship against Ilia Topuria in June to become undisputed champion, having previously won the interim title against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324 in January.

Should Gaethje return, a big fight is on the horizon.