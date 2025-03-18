UFC on Max? Network CEO says UFC ‘perked our interest’ amid Netflix rumors
Netflix isn't the only contender for the UFC's next media rights deal.
UFC Could Leave ESPN In 2026
The UFC's time with ESPN is almost up, their multi-year agreement coming to a close at the end of this year with the premier promotion's negotiation window open for other networks like Netflix and Amazon on Apr. 15.
New report sheds light on likelihood of UFC-Netflix partnership
Another network that is reportedly interested in the UFC is TNT Sports, which falls under the Warner Bros. Discovery umbrella of brands: Max, HBO, Discovery, DC, and much more.
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) signed a multi-year extension with Warner Bros. Discovery last year, the wrestling promotion featured on Max, the popular streaming service, for fans in the United States.
TNT Sports CEO Says 'Fantastic' UFC 'Perked Our Interest'
TNT Sports CEO Luis Silberwasser expressed interest in the UFC, with their negotiation window soon approaching for other networks.
"We know combat sports is an area that we don’t have," Silberwasser said on The Varsity Podcast (h/t: Post Wrestling). "AEW is not combat sports, it’s sort of a hybrid between entertainment and sports, so we don’t consider that 100 percent sports."
"Combat sports, like UFC, which is a fantastic property, has perked our interest," the TNT Sports CEO said.
CEO: "[UFC] Has To Offer Us Value... From A 'Max' Perspective"
Warner Bros. Discovery, one of the biggest players there is in the media and entertainment industry for its widescale distribution, does have some competition with Netflix, Amazon, and other networks for the UFC's next media rights deal.
UFC fans & fighters struggle to watch UFC 313 due to ESPN+ server issues
"We will continue to be disciplined and strategic about it and it has to meet those objectives that we want," Silberwasser said of Warner Bros. Discovery potentially landing the UFC. "It has to offer us value from a distribution perspective, from a 'Max' perspective, and generate the scale that we need to monetize."
