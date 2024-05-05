UFC 301 News: Featured Prelim Fight Called Off After Fighter Splits Shin Open
UFC 301's featured prelim fight between Joanderson Brito and Jack Shore was called off after Shore suffered a nasty injury in the second round.
Warning, the video below is not for the faint-hearted.
Brito made it his mission early to brutalize his Welsh opponent's lead leg, popping out a snappy jab and following up with devastating leg kicks. In round two, Shore attempted to check one of the kicks, and the swelling on his shin split to reveal the bone. Brito maliciously targeted the area with more kicks and smashed it with hammer fists in the clinch.
The result technically counts as Shore's first loss by KO/TKO. 'Tank' is now 1-2 in his last three fights after finishing Makwan Amirkhani in 2023. It seems that the Welshman might struggle against the bulkier featherweights like Brito, who cut plenty of weight to fight in the division.
As for Brito, the Brazilian once again called out Dan Ige for a fight. After this result, #13 Ige should hold his ranking close. Fans should expect to see Brito fight one or two more names before facing an opponent like Ige, but the UFC might consider the matchup nonetheless.
