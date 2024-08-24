MMA Knockout

UFC Live Stream: Cannonier vs. Borralho Fight Night Watch Along

Free live MMA stream for UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Borralho

Mathew Riddle

The UFC returns to the APEX arena tonight to decide the future of the middleweight division. Does Jared Cannonier keep his status as the old guard of the division? Or does Caio Borralho rise to the occasion?

Fans are also privy to the TUF 32 finale, featuring Ryan Loder vs. Robert Valentin and Kaan Ofli vs. Mairon Santos. The winner of each fight will earn a UFC contract. Also on the card, undefeated welterweight dark horse Michael Morales takes on Neil Magny, and we see the return of fan favorites Angela Hill and Edmen Shahbazyan.

UFC Vegas 96 Stream

Cans can watch along with UFC Vegas 96 with UFC veteran Jens Pulver, courtesy of the UFC Fight Pass YouTube channel. Stream below:

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Borralho TV Channel, Start Time, Odds

