Umar Nurmagomedov Blasts Merab Dvalishvili for Saying Ex-champ Deserves Title Shot
Merab Dvalishvili doesn't believe Umar Nurmagomedov has earned the right to be called the next title challenger.
Undefeated like his cousin Khabib and brother Usman (who returns this weekend at Bellator San Diego), Umar Nurmagomedov's making a name for himself in the bantamweight division, picking up his 18th-straight win against top contender Cory Sandhagen last month at UFC Abu Dhabi.
Dvalishvili Says Nurmagomedov Has Fought 'Nobody' But Sandhagen
Title contention looks to be on the horizon for Nurmagomedov, as Dana White confirmed to Kevin Iole shortly after his win with Dvalishvili talking about Nurmagomedov's place in the division before his title fight vs. Sean O'Malley at Noche UFC next weekend.
"I don't know because he never fought somebody like, not never, he only fought one one guy from top 15, and Sandhagen gave him a hard time," Dvalishvili said of Nurmagomedov in an interview with CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri. "He fights people, nobody, and they give him #2. Yes, he got win. He's a good fighter for sure, but he don't earn it to be here."
Despite not beating any ranked contenders, Nurmagomedov entered the bantamweight top-15 following his fourth UFC win over Raoni Barcelos in Jan. 2023 and was scheduled to face Cory Sandhagen afterwards, with many fighters apparently refusing to fight the undefeated prospect. Nurmagomedov would end up withdrawing from his first scheduled bout vs. Sandhagen, going on to fight a UFC debutant before ultimately beating Sandhagen in their rebooking a month ago.
The Title Argument For Deiveson Figueiredo
While Nurmagomedov's the highest-ranked contender now besides Dvalishvili, the Georgian believes the winner between him and O'Malley should face off against another contender in #5-ranked Deiveson Figueiredo instead. The Brazilian has gone 3-0 at bantamweight since moving up from his longtime home in the flyweight division.
"Figueiredo deserves to fight for the belt, because Figueiredo beat three tough guys," Dvalishvili continued. "One former champion, he finished, and he dominate title challenger, Chito Vera. He beat Rob Font. He finished Cody Garbrandt. And Figueiredo, he is former champion. He has a big name, and he called my name respectfully. I would like to fight him. He's [bigger] name, more respectful, and more deserving. "
"Umar, I'm not interested," Dvalishvili added.
"Too Much Umar In Your Head"
Days away from Dvalishvili's biggest fight to date, and after talking about the next title challenger, Dvalishvili received a response from the undefeated Nurmagomedov.
"Merab just focus on your upcoming fight. Too much Umar in your head," Nurmagomedov wrote on 'X' on Thursday. "Everybody knows that you don’t want to fight me. And honestly I don’t care about you, I’m just hunting for the belt. If you win the belt, we talk."
A lot rides on the bantamweight title fight between Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili, which we'll get to see in just a matter of days from the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada.
