Emotional Victories in Perry for 2026 Ruby Buckle East Champions

2026 marked the second year for Ruby Buckle East to call Perry, Ga., home for the annual $1.2 million race. Held August 19-23, Ruby Buckle East hosted many of the best aged-event teams currently competing in barrel racing.

For the winners of the futurity and derby, the event was about far more than just the victory itself.

Futurity - Cassie Morton & SS I Am Misty

"Misty" is a team effort for husband and wife duo Josh and Cassie Morton. Both love barrel racing, but also have day jobs, so they worked together to prepare the four-year-old mare for her breakout season. With Josh doing most of the training and Cassie taking over for competition, the trio is a well-oiled machine.

A daughter of RR Mistakelly, Misty is out of the royally bred mare MCM Shes Slick (Slick By Design x Mulberry Canyon Moon x Marthas Six Moons).

In Round 1, the duo stopped the clock with a 14.821 and claimed the round win. They followed it up with a consistent 14.913 in Round 2, where they finished fourth. Between sidepots, the futurity, and open, the team pulled in total earnings over $63,000.

Behind the win, it has been quite a journey for the Mortons.

When Josh's brother JT passed away, Josh and Cassie took on SS Rocky Canyon. JT had high hopes for the gelding, and the couple wanted to see it through. That vision has carried them far, and the talented five-year-old has amassed over $100,000 in earnings.

After the Mortons found such great success with Rocky, breeder Pamela Smith offered them the chance to own his full sister, Misty. Not to be outdone by her big brother, Misty has captured several futurity championships throughout 2026, and her Ruby Buckle earnings brought her total to $140,000.

Derby - Blaise Wheeler & Gimme All DaMoney

Another sentimental win came in the Derby, for one of the most talented new duos in the sport.

After a horse accident in 2025 left top trainer Leslie Willis paralyzed, she began placing her incredible team of horses with new jockeys and trainers to continue what she had started.

From 2025 BFA Slot Race Champions Jordan Harrell and OE Bachelor Pad to the 2026 Ruby Buckle East Championship, those horses have continued to dominate.

"Little T" is a five-year-old Tres Seis son out of Damoney by Mr Eye Opener, raised by Leslie and her husband, Jason. Leslie found great success with Gimme DaMoney over a decade ago and made the effort to recreate the cross, resulting in Little T. After Leslie's accident, Brett Monroe finished the futurity year aboard Little T.

For his upcoming derby year, the gelding made his way to Brian Wheeler, Blaise's husband. When an injury sidelined Brian, Blaise stepped aboard the talented gelding.

Blaise and Little T smoked a run in the first round, clocking in at 14.844 seconds and taking the win. They came back in Round 2 with a 14.966, finishing 11th. In total, the team banked nearly $40,000 throughout the week.

While the championship titles and payouts of these major stallion incentives are often the focus, we love both of these stories because there was so much that happened outside of the arena for these winning teams.

From the grief of loss to a devastating accident, these individuals found new life and inspiration through the sport they love so deeply: barrel racing.