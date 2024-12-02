How to Draft Like a Pro and Create Winning Pro Fantasy Rodeo Dream Team
The 2024 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (WNFR) is just around the corner, and as always, fans are gearing up to watch all ten exciting rounds of the best rodeo athletes in the world. Pro Fantasy Rodeo (PFR) has become a fan favorite activity during the finals. Whether watching at home or experiencing it live under the bright Vegas lights, you can play along and join the fun by building your own fantasy team.
Just like any fantasy sport, the goal is to pick the right combination of athletes. At the National Finals, the contestants rack up round and average money. Your job is to choose the team you think will win the most over the ten rounds in Vegas.
The task seems simple, but here's the catch. Each contestant is given a money value based on their current world standings before competing in Vegas. Those who sit in the top spot cost your team $150,000 fantasy dollars. Those are entering in the no. 15 spot cost $10,000. When choosing your team, you only have $550,000 to spend!
Whether you are a seasoned rodeo fan or a newcomer, there are several strategies and things to keep in mind to choosing a winning team.
The Rounds
At the NFR there are ten rounds in ten consecutive nights. Each round pays the top 6 contestants. When choosing your team, many like to pick some athletes who will dominate in rounds. Some contestants are just known to go fast. When doing your athlete research, find the contestants who dominated at the one-header rodeos throughout the season.
The Average
The average pays big in Vegas! The athletes ten times or scores are added together for a total time on ten head. The average champion in each event will bring home over $60,000 for that title alone. The average pays to 8 places. Certain contestants dominate in a ten-head match, but may not be as strong in the round money. When choosing a successful team, both styles of competitors are worth considering.
Competing Under Pressure
There is no doubt that the bright Vegas lights bring nerves and anticipation to the athletes. Some of the qualifiers are veterans and have been to the finals multiple times. T, there are also many rookie qualifiers in every event. When choosing your team, you may consider these factors.
Regardless of age and experience, if the athletes are in the top 15 and qualified, they deserve to be there and have proven themselves among the best. However, when competing at the big show, the mental game is key. When crafting your winning team, a good mix of the rookies and the veterans may be the way to go.
Athlete Health
To qualify for Vegas, the contestants and their equine partners had to rodeo hard all year long. This dedication requires a lot of travel and a lot of wear and tear. Going into Vegas, athletes need to be at the top of their game, but injuries and health issues sometimes put a strain on their performance.
There are a handful of athletes that will be competing with injuries. Some also have previous injuries. The ten rounds is a lot on the body. Will the injured contestants hold up for all ten rounds? This is a big factor in success at the finals and is key to consider when picking your team.
Thomas and Mack Setup
The Thomas and Mack in Vegas is a very unique setting for rodeo athletes. The arena is very small and in the roping events, the score is very short. This makes for fast times and exciting action. Some contestants dominate in these setups, but some are not as experienced. Looking at the season and considering those small indoor rodeos throughout is another good strategy when picking your PFR team.
NFBR Pro Fantasy
The National Finals Breakaway Roping (NFBR) also has a PFR game, but it is not included in the original. The separate game is focused solely on the breakaway ropers. You get to pick 5 breakaway ropers with a $350,000 salary cap. The ladies' cost is the same as the rest of the events based on current standings.
The strategies remain the same, however in the NFBR game. When picking your ropers, consistency is important, but having some gunslingers who are sure to pick up round money is a good idea too.
Kelsie Domer may be a top pick for an average player. She recently won the ten-head average at the Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway. Danielle Lowman is always a good choice for the round money. D-Low, the Texas Swing Queen, is known for round wins and record-breaking times everywhere she goes.