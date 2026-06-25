The PRCA Had Its Wildest Week Yet and a Bull Rider From Oregon Led the Way

It was a wild week in the world of ProRodeo. Contestants are now putting on thousands of miles each week in their trek across the United States with their sights set on a final destination of Las Vegas, Nevada in December.

For many, this past week was a cash cow and a kick start to what might be the best year ever. For bull rider T.J. Gray, he pocketed over $30,000 in one week to keep his NFR bid alive in 2026.

Here are the big movers and big winners for the past week in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association.

Bareback Riding

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Cooper Cooke has been on a tear. The two-time NFR qualifier from Victor, Idaho, earned $16,526 last week with substantial wins at Elko, Nevada, and Nampa, Idaho. Those deposits jumped him up to the No. 5 position in the world standings.

Cole Reiner is looking for his sixth trip to Las Vegas, and this past week he picked up checks in three different states: Nevada, Utah, and Nebraska. In total, he earned $10,823

The third highest money winner for the week was R.C. Landingham, and he was hot on the heels of the leaders with his $10,710 deposit.

Saddle Bronc Riding

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Q Taylor wants to see those bright lights of ‘Sin City’ again, and in his quest for a second qualification, the Nanton, Alberta man won an incredible $26,745 last week. He moves up three spots to No. 13 in the standings. In total for the year, he has won $70,484 and will have to keep winning to find himself in the top 15 come October.

Three other cowboys had massive weeks as well. Kade Bruno earned $15,098, Sage Newman deposited $15,840, and Ryder Wright put together $15,746 on the week.

There are still four Wright family members in the top 20 with Stetson holding on to the top spot.

Bull Riding

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The 24-year-old Dairy, Oregon, man got it done last week. T.J. Gray was the high money winner across all the events with his impressive $30,169. The Reno Xtreme Bulls event was good to the cowboy as he walked out the champion and earned more than $18,000.

Gray also earned the championship in Nampa, Idaho and will be looking to carry that momentum into the Fourth of July run.

Other top money earners in the bull riding were Tristen Hutchings with $20,251 and Tristan Mize who deposited $12,909.

Hutchings is starting to pull away a little bit in the standings race, where he is now $22,097 ahead of Steton Wright.

Steer Wrestling

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Seth Peterson just continues to quietly take the steer wrestling world by storm. He was the biggest money winner of the week with his $12,206, which jumped him all the way to No. 7 in the standings.

Ty Erickson continues to show the world that the veteran cowboys can compete. He won $8,749 which moved him to No. 11.

Tyler Waguspack pulled away in the standings after earning $5,719 and now has a lead of more than $22,000.

Team Roping

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Lightning Aguilera and Kaden Profili were absolutely unstoppable this week in the team roping. With checks at Peco, Texas, Elko, Nevada, Pleasant Grove, Utah and Nampa, Idaho, the duo put together a week worth $20,867.

Korbin Rice and Cooper Freeman extended their lead in the standings after having an $11,073 week.

Tie-Down Roping

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Riley Webb found his winning ways yet again (as if they ever left). He was the big money winner for the week with $15,516. His lead over Kindcade Henry is now $41,950.

Shane Hanchey also had a great week, winning $12,539 and jumping up two spots in the standings.

Ty Harris has been quiet and fell out of the top 20, while Quade Hiatt is making a move again and can be found at No. 19.

Barrel Racing

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Tayla Moeykens had a monster week, earning $12,670 and jumping up to No. 8 in the standings.

Hayle Gibson-Stillwell also had a successful run, earning herself $9,996 and moving to within reaching distance of No. 3 in the standings.

From clear outside the top 20 last week now to the No. 10 spot, Morgan Bagnell is making a strong move.

Breakaway Roping

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Suzanne Williams is making sure the breakaway world knows she is around and means business. For last week alone, the cowgirl gathered $16,345 and moved up seven spots to No. 9.

Cadee Williams is lighting up the scoreboard as well after winning $10,814 on the week. She now sits at No. 7.

Rylee George moved into second in the standings by earning $7,947. Hali Williams still holds down the No. 1 position with $79,277 but George is hot and closing fast.