Son of Roping Power Couple Passes Away During Devastating House Fire
Just days after the American Rope Horse Futurity Association Championship, rope horse trainer Clyde Bolejack and his partner Sierra Branson are enduring an unimaginable loss to their family.
Their son, Grayson Colt Bolejack, 1, passed away on October 23rd, 2024 after their home in Wichita Falls caught on fire.
While some of our very own go through this world-shattering loss they ask for prayers and privacy as they navigate this time.
This young couple lost everything due to the fire, if you feel called to help there are a few ways.
oClyde and Sierra are acceptingB donations which will be received at 1200 Adell Circle, Weatherford, Texas 76088.
Sierra’s clothing sizes are small (shirts), 00/1 x 36 (pants), 8 (shoes), while Clyde wears a large shirt, 31×36 in jeans, and 10.5 in shoes.
If you wish to donate directly, Clyde Bolejack’s personal Venmo is @Clyde-Bolejack. A GoFundMe has also been set up under their name.
The rodeo family always comes together during a time of need, and this will be no exception. Our thoughts and prayers are with Clyde and Sierra and their families as they navigate this unimaginable loss.