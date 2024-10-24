Rodeo Daily

Son of Roping Power Couple Passes Away During Devastating House Fire

The roping community stands with strength and support as one of their own mourns an unimaginable loss.

Lexi Gieck

Family photo of Clyde, Sierra and Grayson
Family photo of Clyde, Sierra and Grayson / Facebook- Sierra Branson

Just days after the American Rope Horse Futurity Association Championship, rope horse trainer Clyde Bolejack and his partner Sierra Branson are enduring an unimaginable loss to their family.

Their son, Grayson Colt Bolejack, 1, passed away on October 23rd, 2024 after their home in Wichita Falls caught on fire. 

While some of our very own go through this world-shattering loss they ask for prayers and privacy as they navigate this time. 

This young couple lost everything due to the fire, if you feel called to help there are a few ways. 

oClyde and Sierra are acceptingB donations which will be received at 1200 Adell Circle, Weatherford, Texas 76088. 

Sierra’s clothing sizes are small (shirts), 00/1 x 36 (pants), 8 (shoes), while Clyde wears a large shirt, 31×36 in jeans, and 10.5 in shoes.

If you wish to donate directly, Clyde Bolejack’s personal Venmo is @Clyde-Bolejack. A GoFundMe has also been set up under their name.

The rodeo family always comes together during a time of need, and this will be no exception. Our thoughts and prayers are with Clyde and Sierra and their families as they navigate this unimaginable loss.

Lexi Gieck
LEXI GIECK

Growing up in a strong rodeo family it wasn’t until Lexi was older, that she realized her love for the western way of life and her passion for the sport of rodeo. Residing in the Pacific Northwest and finishing her senior year of college, majoring in Animal Science: Business, she has a strong passion for bucking stock and what makes those animal athletes so special. Lexi enjoys sharing the stories behind the athletes, stock contractors, and the many people who make up the sport of rodeo. When she is not working or doing homework you can find her spending time with her family or enjoying the outdoor activities the Northwest has to offer.

