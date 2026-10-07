Webb Dominates Tie-Down Roping Field As Top 15 Head Into 2026 NFR

It was an electric and outstanding year of tie-down roping in the world of professional rodeo. For cowboys and fans alike, the action was nonstop, and the top 15 was not safely set until the final day of the season had ended.

Unsurprisingly, three-time and reigning World Champion Riley Webb heads into the NFR in the No. 1 spot, with a $75,000 lead over Haven Meged. Webb once again put together a dominant performance all season and was rarely bumped out of the top spot.

With big payouts on the table, the heat will be on in Vegas, with Meged hot on his heels. Meged is a $2 million cowboy, seven-time NFR qualifier, World Champion, and two-time NFR Average Champion.

Joel Harris and Kincade Henry finished the regular season in No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, less than $300 apart. The top four cowboys in the standings all surpassed the $200,000 mark in regular-season earnings.

In 2025, Henry finished third in the World, and Harris finished fourth, so we know both of these cowboys will be gunning for their first gold buckle in Vegas and have the skills to take it.

With veterans in the field like Meged, Shane Hanchey (17 qualifications), Cory Solomon (11), Ty Harris (8), Shad Mayfield (8), and John Douch (6), the field this year is stacked.

Mayfield is on the cusp of becoming a $2 million cowboy and has two gold buckles to his name. Hanchey has qualified for 17 straight NFRs, claiming a World Championship and two NFR Average titles along the way.

Alongside those decorated veterans, we will see three talented newcomers compete this year: Trevor Hale, Buck Calhoun, and Bryce Derrer.

Tie-Down Roping World Standings

1. Riley Webb / $345,249 • Denton, TX

2. Haven Meged / $271,126 • Miles City, MT

3. Joel Harris / $216,540 • San Angelo, TX

4. Kincade Henry / $216,253 • Mount Pleasant, TX

5. Shane Hanchey / $179,871 • Sulphur, LA

6. Ty Harris / $172,234 • San Angelo, TX

7. Trevor Hale / $165,629 • Perryton, TX

8. Brushton Minton / $160,869 • Witter Springs, CA

9. John Douch / $149,501 • Huntsville, TX

10. Cory Solomon / $148,702 • Prairie View, TX

11. Zack Jongbloed / $146,797 • Iowa, LA

12. Buck Calhoun / $141,892 • Richards, TX

13. Bryce Derrer / $141,581 • Portales, NM

14. Shad Mayfield / $139,390 • Clovis, NM

15. Quade Hiatt / $137,622 • Canyon, TX



(per PRCA October 5, 2026)