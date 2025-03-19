Ian Eagle & Clark Kellogg Talk Wendy's, March Madness, and Sneakers
March Madness has already begun with two epic games on Tuesday night. The dramatic "First Four" games served as a perfect appetizer for college basketball fans preparing for the long weekend of all-day hoops.
Two fan-favorite announcers, Ian Eagle and Clark Kellogg, will be omnipresent in households nationwide. Not just from their broadcasting duties but also as part of a hilarious new commercial for Wendy's.
Wendy's enlisted the two legendary NCAA basketball announcers, Ian Eagle and Clark Kellogg, to remind fans how much "frozen sucks."
As the Official Hamburger of March Madness, Wendy's is ensuring viewers can have fresh, never-frozen beef as millions tune into the action with a $1 Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger and $1 Double Stack with an additional purchase exclusively with the offer in the Wendy's app.
As part of the exciting new campaign, Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Eagle and Kellogg about their go-to Wendy's orders, restaurant seedings, sneakers, and more.
What made you want to partner with Wendy's?
Ian: Wendy's has always been a big part of my life. Big deal to get a square hamburger. March Madness always equates to Fresh Beef.
Clark: I have a history with Wendy's that goes back to my wife, whom I met while I was at Ohio State, where Wendy's is headquartered. She loves Wendy's and would always ask me to take her there. A square beef patty was pretty impressive.
What is your go-to order and Frosty flavor?
Ian: I'm a big JBC guy, love the fries. Chocolate Frosty. I don't think I've ever had a different flavor.
Clark: Double stack – lettuce tomato mustard. I love the vanilla frosty, medium.
If there was a March Madness for restaurants where would Wendy's be seeded?
Collectively: Wendy's is a blue blood. They're definitely a #1 seed, arguably #1 overall.
What shoes are you guys wearing this spring or in the tournament?
Ian: Traditional footwear. I'm a Jordan guy, but have never worn them to a broadcast. I still rock the loafers look to this day… I know Clark has made the switch.
Clark: It's about function and style. New Balance is most functional with my size feet, and they're stylish too. Cole Haan as well.
What schools have caught your eye this tournament?
Ian: St John's a great story, turnaround for this program. Pitino is doing it his way and taking no prisoners. Can they bottle this energy and go on a true run to a MM championship?
Clark: St. John's would be the marquee story if not for the season the SEC had as a conference, two #1 seeds. Florida is the most complete team in the field. Tremendous backcourt, experience, toughness, impactful big guys at both ends of the floor.
Eager to see if that holds up. Duke is also very intriguing, with player of the year candidate Cooper Flagg. I have an isolated cam on those two number-one seeds this tournament.
