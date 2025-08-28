Nike Drops Jrue Holiday's Celtics-Themed Shoes After Boston Trade
For two seasons, Jrue Holiday played a pivotal role for the Boston Celtics. The veteran combo guard even helped lead the Celtics to their 18th NBA Championship in 2024.
Unfortunately, basketball is a business. Last month, Boston traded Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers for Anfernee Simons. Celtics fans will never forget Holiday's contributions, and now they will have sneakers to remember him by, too.
Earlier today, the Nike G.T. Cut 3 Turbo dropped in the player-exclusive "Jrue Holiday" colorway. Holiday debuted the Celtics-themed basketball shoes last season, and the sneaker drop moved forward despite his change in teams.
Release Information
The Nike G.T. Cut 3 Turbo "Jrue Holiday" colorway officially dropped on Thursday, August 28, 2025. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $210 in adult sizes at Nike and other select retailers.
Holiday's colorway is a direct nod to the Celtics' iconic history. The silhouette features an Alabaster upper contrasted by cool shades of Clay Green.
Nike branding and Holiday's jersey number on the heel pop off in Green Shock. The Gum Medium Brown outsoles provide the finishing touch to the timeless design.
Interview: Jrue Holiday discusses his sneaker history in the NBA.
Tech Specs
Like every other version of the Nike G.T. Cut 3 Turbo, this model touts incredible performance technology. The upper is made of a stretchy, breathable material that is lightweight and cool. Meanwhile, a full-length ZoomX foam is integrated with a new ZoomX sockliner.
Lastly, a smaller plastic plate on the pinky-toe side of the forefoot adds extra stability, while the outsole is specifically engineered for lateral cuts and movements. Simply put, this performance model is designed for hoopers to create space all over the court.
The 2025-26 NBA season is right around the corner, and it will be strange to see Holiday in a Trail Blazers uniform. Luckily for Celtics fans, they can represent their team colors and show love to one of their favorite players with a nice pair of sneakers.
