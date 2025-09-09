Perfect Snap: Russell Wilson on Hot Wheels, Fatherhood, and Footwear
Today, Hot Wheels announced its partnership with New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson and his five-year-old son, Win Wilson, for a campaign featuring the new Hot Wheels Speed Snap Track System.
The Hot Wheels Speed Snap Track System is the brand's most significant track innovation since the brand's inception in 1968.
The simple snap-together design enables kids as young as three to build tracks independently, meaning kids can get to playing faster and easier than ever before, while elevating the play experience and encouraging creativity.
Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Wilson in July about his new partnership and fatherhood, as well as his sportswear and footwear businesses.
How long have you been a fan of Hot Wheels?
Man, I used to play Hot Wheels when I was a kid. It was my brother, Harry, and me. We used to play all the time. But we have four kids, so when they called, this was a no-brainer; we said, 'We've got to do this.'
My son, Win, his birthday is July 23rd. He wants to have a Hot Wheels-themed party. So, today we're actually shooting the commercial for it, which we're really excited about. He's been playing this Speed Snap Track system, the new system and it's awesome.
It's cool to see Hot Wheels being such a great historic company, but also seeing the innovation and creativity and allowing the kids to have that innovation and creativity, too.
It's easy, it's fast. I always say that every good place starts with a good snap. It's just important that you play with your kids. We have a lot of family, fun days, and the timing of it's great. It's right before football season and getting back to school. So I just love the new innovation. I love the fact that it's easy for the youth.
As a hands-on parent, do you use Hot Wheels as a way to spend time and talk with your kids?
Yeah, I think for me it is to inspire kids to have creativity. I think my parents did a good job of instilling that into me. Even for me and Ciara, even in our businesses that we've created, it's like a lot of us come from an idea to inspire the youth. We love the youth, and we love our kids, obviously.
Do your kids think you're cooler for the Hot Wheels partnership or NFL career?
I think both. I think they love seeing Dad on the field. My youngest daughter is about a year and a half old. She points to the screen anytime she sees a helmet in football and me or number three, she's like, "Dad!'
Then our son, Future, he loves getting out there on the field and catching passes. But I think this Hot Wheels commercial is pretty up there. My son, Win is like, he's been playing, let me show you this video (took out his phone and showed an adorable video of a Hot Wheels set-up).
So he's coming over here in a few hours to shoot the commercial. It'll be a good day, man. I'm excited about this day. Every time you're a dad, you dream of your kids doing something fun like this.
What is the biggest life lesson you learned from football that can be applied to parenthood?
I always believe in standing on faith. Just keep believing that there are going to be better days ahead every day. I always say 'keep going.' Keep working hard. I think discipline's important. To be an elite-level athlete, you have to have discipline, you have to focus on the same thing.
If kids really want to be something special in life, you have to be able to create discipline and also show them how to do it. I've been fortunate to be around my mom and dad, who helped show me how to do that daily, and I hope that's been a good part of it too.
Switching gears, how rewarding is it to see the success of 3BRAND?
Yeah, it's been huge. It's been electric, honestly. You can go to 150 Dick Sporting Goods and visit 3brand.com. I think our focus has always been on the youth, but to be able to create a motivational, inspirational brand, like 3brand inspires build through words, through apparel, through just what we've been able to create.
Like I said, we're focused on the youth. We even launched a sports drink called Local Weather that's been awesome for kids. It's only 35 calories, six grams of sugar, and it's in an aluminum can. It's all those great things. We want to make the world a better place, and it starts with our youth, and it starts with the next generation of people.
As a Nike athlete, what shoes are you wearing off the field this summer?
Well, man, honestly, I rocked my Good Man Brand shoes all the time. You got to check us out. Check out thegoodmanbrand.com. It's actually named after my dad. They're handmade in Portugal. We actually launched a golf shoe line too, that were just getting started.
So we're really excited about Goodman Brand. The whole company is actually, we want to be the first really faith-based luxury shoe for men and for all people.
Last question: What is your biggest goal for the 2025 NFL season? New city, new team, all eyes on you as always.
Yeah, they're always kind of on me (laughs). I think just really enjoy the moments. But to be right where your feet are, to be in the city of New York, to be the face of the New York Giants, 1925...
What an opportunity it is, what a great privilege it is to play for a great organization, to play for the Maras and Tischs, to be able to play for Coach Daboll, a guy who's been Coach of the Year three years ago, a guy who I really believe in, man, Coach Kafka.
To be around great young players and great leaders in the team already, man, what an opportunity, and what it gets to is to lead this organization, to be a part of something special.
So I'm just enjoying every single moment of it, and to make this year a special year. I'm excited about who we can be and what we're going to do and how we get there.
