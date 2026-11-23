The holiday shopping season officially kicks off later this week, and sneakers are always one of the hottest items to buy. However, choosing the right shoes is never easy. Athletes and sneakerheads are notoriously picky about their preferred footwear.

Luckily, you have plenty of options, from retro shoes to casual sneakers to performance models. Even better, most are already marked down. Below are the ten best sneakers to buy on Black Friday 2026.

10. New Balance 983

The New Balance 983 "Bayberry" colorway. | New Balance

Coco Gauff debuted the New Balance 983 at the US Open earlier this year. Since then, the casual kicks have dropped in a handful of fashionable styles. Online shoppers can choose from five colorways of the New Balance 983 for $159.99 at NewBalance.com.

9. adidas BadBo 1.1 Low

The adidas BadBo 1.1 Low "Chalk White" colorway. | adidas

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show coincided with the launch of his first signature adidas sneaker. After most of the calendar year, the shoes have finally dropped in price. The adidas BadBo 1.1 Low is marked down from $120 to $84 (30% off) at adidas.com.

8. Nike Zoom Vomero 5 SE SP

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 SE SP "Dark Grey" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 SE SP is the most stylish version of the line's casual runner. Several styles are available, but the "Dark Grey" colorway is marked down from $170 to $144.97 (14% off) and is eligible for an extra 25% off with the code "BFRIDAY" at checkout on Nike.com.

7. New Balance Made in UK 991v2

The New Balance Made in UK 991v2 "Porcelain Green" colorway. | New Balance

The New Balance Made in UK 991v2 features incredible craftsmanship. Meanwhile, the "Porcelain Green" colorway adds a sophisticated take on the playful energy of bubblegum pop. The sneakers are marked down from $269.99 to $202.49 (25% off) at NewBalance.com.

6. adidas Adistar XLG 2.0

The adidas ADISTAR XLG 2.0. | adidas

The adidas Adistar XLG 2.0 is a more affordable version of Pharrell's Virginia Jellyfish line. It blends 2000s running style with a modern aesthetic. The lifestyle shoes have dropped in price from $149.99 to $104.99 (30% off) at DSG.

5. Nike Book 2

The Nike Book 2 "Spiridon" colorway. | Nike

Devin Booker's signature Nike basketball shoes are known for their off-court appeal, which is a rare feat by modern fashion standards. No colorway is a better example than "Spiridon." Even better, the performance basketball shoes have dropped in price from $144.99 to $75.57 (48% off) at DSG.

4. Air Jordan 12 "Idols Become Rivals"

The Air Jordan 12 "Idols Become Rivals" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 12 "Idols Become Rivals" colorway is a nod to Ray Allen's player-exclusive colorways with the Milwaukee Bucks. The retro basketball shoes have a retail price of $215, but shoppers can get an extra $15 off with the code "AFTERPAY15" at checkout on FootLocker.com.

3. Nike Ja 4

The Nike Ja 4 "Dark Mode" colorway. | Nike

Ja Morant's fourth signature Nike basketball shoe continues to dominate the NBA and sneaker world. The performance basketball shoes have a retail price of $130, but shoppers can get an extra $15 off with the code "AFTERPAY15" at checkout on FootLocker.com.

2. Nike Caitlin 1

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Caitlin Blue" colorway. | Nike

Caitlin Clark's first signature Nike basketball shoe enjoyed a historic launch day. The Nike Caitlin 1 has dropped in several colorways, but we are partial to the "Caitlin Blue." Clark's basketball shoes retail for $140, but shoppers can get an extra $15 off with the code "AFTERPAY15" at checkout on FootLocker.com.

1. Air Jordan 4 "Bred"

The Air Jordan 4 Retro OG "Bred" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 4 "Bred" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, November 27. These retro sneakers won't be discounted, as they are likely to sell out on release day. Shoppers can buy Michael Jordan's iconic shoes at Nike, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Hibbett's.

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