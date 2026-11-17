10 NBA Signature Sneakers on Sale Before Black Friday
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Black Friday is just over a week away, and sneakerheads can expect an exciting day for the footwear industry. However, athletes and fans can get a head start on their holiday shopping thanks to a few major retailers.
Currently, there are 10 NBA superstars' signature sneakers that are available at a discount online. Regardless of your play style or fandom, there is a shoe for you. Below is a breakdown of each NBA signature basketball shoe on sale.
adidas Harden Vol 10
The adidas James Harden Vol 10 "Hi-Red Yellow" colorway retailed for $160, but is now marked down to $112 (30% off) at adidas. Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden's signature sneaker line continues to push the envelope for performance and style; this colorway is a perfect example.
adidas Anthony Edwards 3
The adidas Anthony Edwards 3 "Lucid Pink" colorway retailed for $129.99 and is now marked down to $83.97 (50% off) at Dick's Sporting Goods. Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards used his sneakers to celebrate a legendary Ice Cube Christmas movie last year. Now, they're roughly half price.
Jordan Luka 5
The Jordan Luka 5 "Familia" colorway had a retail price of $135, but is now marked down to $101.97 (24% off) at Nike. Even better, fans can save an additional 25% on Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic's sneakers with the discount code "EARLYBF" for a limited time.
Nike Book 2
The Nike Book 2 "Spiridon" colorway retailed for $144.99 and is now marked down to $83.97 (42% off) at Dick's Sporting Goods. Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker's second signature sneaker was an homage to classic Nike shoes. The "Spiridon" colorway was one of the most popular iterations.
Nike Ja 4
The Nike Ja 4 "Deep Water" colorway retailed for $140, but is now marked down to $104.97 (25% off) at Nike. Portland Trail Blazers guard Ja Morant's fourth signature sneaker is only a few months old, but fans have a chance to buy the new kicks at a solid discount.
Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro
The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Grinch" colorway retailed for $190, but is now marked down to $139.97 (26% off) at Nike. Even better, shoppers can save an additional 25% on Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's third signature sneaker with the code "EARLYBF" for a limited time.
Nike LeBron 23
The Nike LeBron 23 "LeBronto" colorway had a retail price of $209.99 and is now marked down to $76.97 (63% off) at Dick's Sporting Goods. Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James poked fun at his one-sided rivalry with the Toronto Raptors with a special colorway. Even better, multiple colorways are discounted online.
PUMA MB.05
The PUMA MB.05 "Mist" colorway had a retail price of $129.99, but is now marked down to $74.97 (42% off) at Dick's Sporting Goods. Minnesota Timberwolves guard LaMelo Ball is one of the most popular players among younger fans. This is their chance to buy his signature sneakers at a major discount.
Under Armour D.Fox 2
The Under Armour D. Fox 2 "Reign Rose" colorway had a retail price of $119.99, but is now marked down to $39.97 (67% off) at Dick's Sporting Goods. San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox's signature sneaker line is elite for guards, and this is a major steal for fans of "Swipa."
Pat Benson covers the sneaker industry for Kicks On Sports Illustrated. As a leading voice in footwear journalism, he breaks news, spotlights important stories, and interviews the biggest names in sports. Previously, Pat has reported on the NBA and authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020)." You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.Follow Pat_Benson_Jr