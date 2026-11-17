Black Friday is just over a week away, and sneakerheads can expect an exciting day for the footwear industry. However, athletes and fans can get a head start on their holiday shopping thanks to a few major retailers.

Currently, there are 10 NBA superstars' signature sneakers that are available at a discount online. Regardless of your play style or fandom, there is a shoe for you. Below is a breakdown of each NBA signature basketball shoe on sale.

adidas Harden Vol 10

Adidas Harden Vol 10 "Hi-Res Yellow" colorway. | adidas

The adidas James Harden Vol 10 "Hi-Red Yellow" colorway retailed for $160, but is now marked down to $112 (30% off) at adidas. Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden's signature sneaker line continues to push the envelope for performance and style; this colorway is a perfect example.

adidas Anthony Edwards 3

Adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Lucid Pink" colorway. | Dick's Sporting Goods

The adidas Anthony Edwards 3 "Lucid Pink" colorway retailed for $129.99 and is now marked down to $83.97 (50% off) at Dick's Sporting Goods. Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards used his sneakers to celebrate a legendary Ice Cube Christmas movie last year. Now, they're roughly half price.

Jordan Luka 5

Jordan Luka 5 "Familia" colorway. | Nike

The Jordan Luka 5 "Familia" colorway had a retail price of $135, but is now marked down to $101.97 (24% off) at Nike. Even better, fans can save an additional 25% on Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic's sneakers with the discount code "EARLYBF" for a limited time.

Nike Book 2

Nike Book 2 "Spiridon" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Book 2 "Spiridon" colorway retailed for $144.99 and is now marked down to $83.97 (42% off) at Dick's Sporting Goods. Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker's second signature sneaker was an homage to classic Nike shoes. The "Spiridon" colorway was one of the most popular iterations.

Nike Ja 4

Nike Ja 4 "Deep Water" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Ja 4 "Deep Water" colorway retailed for $140, but is now marked down to $104.97 (25% off) at Nike. Portland Trail Blazers guard Ja Morant's fourth signature sneaker is only a few months old, but fans have a chance to buy the new kicks at a solid discount.

Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro

Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Grinch" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Grinch" colorway retailed for $190, but is now marked down to $139.97 (26% off) at Nike. Even better, shoppers can save an additional 25% on Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's third signature sneaker with the code "EARLYBF" for a limited time.

Nike LeBron 23

The Nike LeBron 23 "LeBronto" colorway. | Nike

The Nike LeBron 23 "LeBronto" colorway had a retail price of $209.99 and is now marked down to $76.97 (63% off) at Dick's Sporting Goods. Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James poked fun at his one-sided rivalry with the Toronto Raptors with a special colorway. Even better, multiple colorways are discounted online.

PUMA MB.05

PUMA MB.05 "Mist" colorway. | PUMA

The PUMA MB.05 "Mist" colorway had a retail price of $129.99, but is now marked down to $74.97 (42% off) at Dick's Sporting Goods. Minnesota Timberwolves guard LaMelo Ball is one of the most popular players among younger fans. This is their chance to buy his signature sneakers at a major discount.

Under Armour D.Fox 2

Under Armour D.Fox 2 "Reign Rose" colorway. | Dick's Sporting Goods

The Under Armour D. Fox 2 "Reign Rose" colorway had a retail price of $119.99, but is now marked down to $39.97 (67% off) at Dick's Sporting Goods. San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox's signature sneaker line is elite for guards, and this is a major steal for fans of "Swipa."