10 Iconic '90s Basketball Shoes That Deserve a Modern Upgrade

Reebok's return to the performance basketball market has been great for the sport and industry. Earlier this week, the brand launched the Reebok Question Mid Recoded. It celebrated the 30th anniversary of Allen Iverson's debut hoop shoe while also highlighting the company's performance technology.

Reebok is far from the first company to release an upgraded retro model, but it proves that nothing is stopping other classic sneakers from getting the same treatment. Below are ten iconic basketball shoes from the 1990s that we want to see released with performance technology upgrades.

adidas KB8

Kobe Bryant wears the adidas KB8. | IMAGO/PCN Photography

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant left adidas in 2002, and the brand has continued to release his retro shoes without any Kobe branding. The adidas KB8 was Bryant's first signature basketball shoe and is often overlooked in sneaker history. The 1997 model would be a great starting point for the brand to release upgraded retro '90s shoes.

Air Jordan 11

Michael Jordan wears the Air Jordan 11. | IMAGO / PCN Photography

The Air Jordan 11 is actually far more playable than the previous models in Michael Jordan's signature line. But there is nothing stopping Jordan Brand from releasing updated versions of all the golden-era Air Jordans. Do you remember the hype surrounding the start of the Nike Kobe Protro line? Now imagine that for Jordans.

FILA Grant Hill 2

Grant Hill wears the FILA Grant Hill 2. | IMAGO / Colorsport

Grant Hill came close to signing with Nike before ultimately signing a larger deal with FILA. The rest is history: cultural impact, contract issues, and a Charles Barkley comment that stuck. Still, the FILA Grant Hill 2 was one of the most popular shoes of the 1990s, and we would love to see it return to the basketball court.

Nike Air Flight Huarache

Kobe Bryant wears the Nike Air Flight Huarache. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The Nike Air Huarache launched in 1992, and Kobe Bryant still wore it in NBA games more than a decade later, during his sneaker free agency season (along with plenty of other legends in between). The shoe looks good on and off the court; it just needs some minor upgrades for a modern resurgence.

Nike Air Foamposite One

Mike Bibby wears the Nike Air Foamposite One. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona Wildcats guard Mike Bibby made sneaker history by wearing the Nike Air Foamposite One in the 1997 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship game. The shoe was way ahead of its time and is basically just a casual sneaker now. Just shedding some weight could make the Nike Air Foamposite One a more viable option for current hoopers.

Nike Air More Uptempo

Scottie Pippen wears the Nike Air More Uptempo. | IMAGO

The Nike Air More Uptempo is immune to sagging sneaker sales. While most shoes struggle to sell out on release day, Scottie Pippen's legendary kicks remain popular among old-school fans. Its iconic "AIR" branding on the sides could lend itself to so many great designs. A little retooling would go a long way for the silhouette.

Nike Air Penny 2

Penny Hardaway wears the Nike Air Penny 2. | IMAGO / Claus Bergmann

Penny Hardaway played in plenty of iconic sneakers, but the Nike Air Penny 2 is widely considered the most popular. Imagine an upgraded Nike Air Penny 2 plus the return of the Lil Penny commercials starring Chris Rock.

Nike Air Shake Ndestrukt

The Nike Air Shake Ndestrukt. | GOAT

Dennis Rodman wore multiple sneaker brands during his unforgettable NBA career, but we are partial to his time with Nike. Specifically, the Nike Air Shake Ndestrukt. Unless Rodman reunites with Nike on a new contract, any nod to the Worm would have to be absent.

Nike Max2 CB 94

Charles Barkley wears the Nike Max2 CB 94. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Like Hardaway and Pippen, Charles Barkley had a handful of great hoop shoes. The Nike Max2 CB 94 is still a fan favorite and would be beloved by players if it underwent performance upgrades. We saw some potential with Supreme's low-top colorways.

Reebok Shaq Attaq

Shaquille O'Neal wears the Reebok Shaq Attaq. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reebok Basketball honored its Vice President (Iverson); now it's time to do the same for President Shaquille O'Neal. Let's start with the Reebok Shaq Attaq and move on from there to the Shaqnosis. Can you dig it?