Caitlin Clark Debuts Fiery Nike Kobe Shoes at WNBA All-Star Game
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark will not compete in tonight's 2025 WNBA All-Star Game due to a groin injury. However, Clark is still making a statement with her sneakers on the sidelines.
Clark is the unofficial torchbearer of NBA legend Kobe Bryant's signature Nike basketball shoe line. The reigning Rookie of the Year has enjoyed the rare honor of debuting several player-exclusive colorways from the legendary Nike Kobe line.
Before tip-off, Clark debuted a new colorway of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro when she participated in a team photo shoot. The Indiana Fever social media team shared a video that shows Clark standing out in her eye-catching kicks.
Clark's unnamed player-exclusive colorway sports her team colors and continues Nike's heat theme for All-Star Weekend. The silhouette features a navy upper with a gradient pattern on the overlays and Swoosh logos.
The gradient design starts with gold at the toe before heating all the way up to a dark red at the heels. The Nike Kobe logo adds the finishing touches in a bold shade of red on the tongues.
Clark then followed it up by sharing a detailed look at her All-Star kicks on her Instagram story. As of this time, she has not yet discussed her new sneakers with the media (although that is sure to change).
So far, Nike has released one of Clark's player-exclusive colorways (the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Fever"). However, Clark's icy blue version of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro is scheduled to hit shelves later this summer.
Unlike other WNBA stars like Breanna Stewart (PUMA), Angel Reese (Reebok), or Sabrina Ionescu and A'ja Wilson (Nike), Clark still does not have her own signature sneaker.
However, being the face of the Nike Kobe line is a very solid consolation prize as she awaits her own signature sneaker line. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.
