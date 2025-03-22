James Harden & Donovan Mitchell Debut "McDonald's All-American" Sneakers
Only a select few of the country's top high school basketball players get selected each year for the McDonald's All-American Game. Those who earn the honor get treated to adidas basketball shoes in player-exclusive colorways.
Adidas has been the official sponsor of the McDonald's All-American Game since 2012. This year's McDonald's All-American Game tips off on April 1, but adidas has already begun previewing its heat for the big game.
On Friday night, NBA All-Stars James Harden and Donovan Mitchell previewed the McDonald's-themed colorways of their latest signature sneakers.
Harden led the LA Clippers to victory over the Memphis Grizzlies with 30 points and nine assists in his unreleased kicks.
The adidas Harden Vol 9 "McDAAG" colorway featured a bright red upper contrasted by black detailing and the iconic McDonald's logo on the back heel.
Unfortunately for athletes and fans, this colorway of the adidas Harden Vol 9 will never be released to the public. However, online shoppers can choose from three other colorways for $160 in adult sizes on adidas.com, adidas stores, and select retailers.
Meanwhile, Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers had a rough game in a losing effort to the Phoenix Suns. Mitchell was held to 8 points but still grabbed attention with his deliciously-themed McDonald's kicks.
The adidas D.O.N. Issue 6 in the "McDAAG" colorway features a bright yellow upper contrasted by bright red detailing. Similar to Harden's sneakers, Mitchell's colorway featured McDonald's branding on the heels.
While the adidas D.O.N. Issue 6 "McDAAG" will never hit shelves, online shoppers can choose from several other colorways for $120 in adult sizes on adidas.com, adidas stores, and select retailers.
Now that Harden and Mitchell have debuted their colorways for the McDonald's All-American Game, that leaves two more adidas signature athletes: Damian Lillard and Anthony Edwards.
Hoops fans can expect to see the entire adidas lineup debuted by NBA players before the big game and then worn again by the nation's top high school players on April 1 in the Barclays Center.
