Adidas Champions Mental Health Awareness With NCAA Baseball Players
Elite athletes know all about tough competition, but the most formidable opponents are often unseen.
Adidas recognizes the unique challenges facing athletes under pressure and has leaned to help the cause in recent marketing campaigns and now a new collaboration.
This May, adidas Dugout is honoring Mental Health Awareness Month with the release of its "Together We Face" collection in collaboration with The Hidden Opponent, a non-profit organization working to break the stigma around mental health in sports.
The capsule features a cotton jersey, Adizero Impact TPU cleat, and Adizero Impact Turf Trainer. Additionally, the collection also includes an Ultraboost 1.0 sneaker and a graphic tee.
Each piece of the collaboration is designed to serve as a visual reminder that athletes are not facing mental health challenges alone.
Signature messages like "Together We Face" and "A Place to Grow" are statements that appear throughout the collection, intended as grounding mantras for both on and off the field.
To help amplify the message, adidas Dugout has enlisted six current NCAA baseball athletes: Parker Byrd (ECU), Jackson Hauge (KU), Ayden Garcia (FAU), Malakhi Knight (UW), Damian Bravo and Jack Cebert (Texas Tech).
These athletes have powerful stories about mental resilience. The Hidden Opponent's Campus Captains program is also helping bring the initiative to life across each campus.
Online shoppers can find the individual pieces of the collection on the adidas website. Prices for the collection range from $30-$190.
However, athletes and fans should act fast, as this collaboration is a footwear and apparel release that everyone can support.
