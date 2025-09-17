Angel Reese's Reebok Ad Excites Fans for Sneaker Launch
Ahead of the highly-anticipated launch of WNBA star Angel Reese's first signature shoe, Reebok has premiered a new commercial to celebrate the moment.
The two-time WNBA All-Star for the Chicago Sky leads the brand's "Fuel" campaign that highlights how Reese has been able to embrace criticism and transform it into power, both on and off the court.
The most-followed WNBA player on Instagram - with more than 5 million followers - Reese is a powerhouse on the hardwood and in the marketing world.
Averaging a double-double this season with 14.7 points and 12.6 rebounds per game, she is the latest signature shoe athlete with the Angel Reese 1 hitting stores this week.
Arriving in three colorways - "Mebounds," "Diamond Dust" and "Receipts Ready," all reflecting her personality - the Angel Reese 1 features her signature logo on the tongue, Reebok's patented Energy Return System technology underfoot and a molded TPU upper inspired by Reese's elegance and strength while providing stability and durability, according to the brand.
Reebok's new marketing campaign showcases Reese’s unapologetic spirit, her trailblazing ways and how she has transcended basketball and sports to represent something bigger and bolder.
“Every comment, every doubt - it all fuels me on the court,” Reese said.
“At the same time, I draw energy from my teammates, my family, and everyone who believes in me. ‘Fuel’ is about rising above the negativity and turning it into strength.”
In addition to her sponsorships and philanthropy, Reese is also a podcast star with her "Unapologetically Angel" show one of the most popular today and her signature shoe process with Reebok was featured in the Netflix docuseries "Power Moves."
In the series, President of Reebok Basketball - her mentor of sorts and fellow LSU alum Shaquille O'Neal - set to revamp the iconic brand through new athlete partnerships and product launches, like the Angel Reese 1 and Engine A.
The Angel Reese 1 ($120) launches globally on Sept. 18th on Reebok.com at 10 a.m. EST and select retailers worldwide.
