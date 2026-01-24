Derrick Rose's Jersey and Sneakers Return in Limited Numbers

On Saturday night, the Chicago Bulls will officially retire Derrick Rose's No. 1 jersey. The former NBA MVP will become just the fifth player in the organization's history to have his jersey hanging from the rafters inside the United Center.

The Bulls are not the only ones celebrating Rose's legacy. Adidas has reprised Rose's first signature basketball shoe. Meanwhile, Mitchell & Ness has dropped three of Rose's jerseys alongside a matching apparel collection.

adidas AdiZero Rose 1

The adidas AdiZero Rose 1. | Foot Locker

The adidas AdiZero Rose 1, Rose's first signature sneaker, returned just before his jersey retirement. The shoes were available in select Chicago stores and online for $130 in adult sizes at adidas and Foot Locker.

The retro basketball shoes first launched in 2010, coinciding with Rose's MVP season. The iconic silhouette stays true to Rose's team and hometown, sporting Core Black, Cloud White, and Scarlet.

Details on the adidas AdiZero Rose 1. | oot Locker

Rose first signed a four-year sneaker deal with adidas for $1 million annually in 2008. In February 2012, Rose signed a 14-year, $185 million contract extension with adidas. Rose's signature sneaker line featured 11 installments and multiple collaborations.

Mitchell & Ness Derrick Rose Jersey Retirement Collection

Jerseys from the Mitchell & Ness Derrick Rose Jersey Retirement Collection. | Mitchell & Ness

Mitchell & Ness has launched a limited-edition Derrick Rose Jersey Retirement Collection. Designed for collectors and fans alike, the drop blends premium craftsmanship with timeless silhouettes synonymous with Mitchell & Ness' heritage.​

At the center of the release are three Authentic jerseys, each priced at $300. Complementing the Authentics are three Swingman jerseys available for $135, offering a more accessible take without compromising on design or quality.

Beyond jerseys, the collection expands into lifestyle apparel and headwear, including Graphic T-shirts ($50), Hoodies ($110), Varsity jacket ($300), and headwear styles that round out the assortment.

Derrick Rose for Mitchell & Ness. | Mitchell & Ness

The Derrick Rose Jersey Retirement Collection will be available exclusively at MitchellandNess.com beginning January 24, while supplies last. According to Mitchell & Ness, each piece reflects Rose's influence both on and off the court, blending sport, style, and legacy in a way that speaks to generations of fans.

Tonight's ceremony will help younger fans realize the energy Rose brought to the game. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

