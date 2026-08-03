Next Up for the PGA Tour: 10 Biggest Names Playing in the Wyndham Championship Before Playoffs Begin

The PGA Tour’s regular season comes to a close this week at the Wyndham Championship where there are a number of big names in the field, including a few that need to have good weeks in order to advance to the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

The top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings after the Wyndham Championship will advance to the St. Jude Championship, which is the first of the three playoff events. The top 50 after that will advance to the BMW Championship and then the top 30 players after that will head to East Lake to play in the Tour Championship.

With a lot on the line this week, let’s look at the biggest names who will be teeing it up Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

Cameron Young

The 2026 Players champion is currently third in the FedEx Cup standings. He’s the defending champion as he picked up his first PGA Tour victory here a year ago. He’s coming off a T8 this past week at the Rocket Classic and finished second at the British Open a few weeks ago, so he’s playing his best golf heading into the postseason.

Jackson Koivun

Koivun, the PGA Tour’s newest young star, sits in the 70th spot in the FedEx Cup standings, so he needs to have a good week at the Wyndham to punch his ticket to the playoffs. Considering this will only be his fifth start as a professional, it’s impressive that he’s even this close. His win at the 3M Open gave him 500 FedEx Cup points, which shows you how much a victory can mean for your postseason hopes.

Hideki Matsuyama

The 2021 Masters champion his currently 24th in the FedEx Cup standings, so he’ll just be looking to pick up some more points to keep him in contention for a return trip to the Tour Championship later this month. He finished T5 this past weekend at the Rocket Classic.

Justin Thomas

Thomas is currently 40th in the FedEx Cup standings and hasn’t played since finishing T65 at the British Open. He’s missed just one cut this year but only has two top-10 finishes so far.

Ben Griffin

Griffin, who is 36th in the FedEx Cup standings, was the PGA Tour’s breakout star last year as he won three times and made the Ryder Cup team. He hasn’t won yet this year but he’s in a good spot with the playoffs coming up.

Tom Kim

Kim has had a great past few months, which started with a T3 finish at the U.S. Open in June and then carried over to the Scottish Open where he picked up his first victory since 2023.

Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka currently sits in 86th in the FedEx Cup standings so he has to have a very good week to make it into the playoffs. Unfortunately, he’s not bringing a ton of momentum with him to the Wyndham. He withdrew from the RBC Canadien Open with an injury in June and then missed two straight cuts at the U.S. Open and the Scottish Open. He made the weekend at the British Open and finished T28 but then pulled out of the Rocket Classic a few days before the tourament began.

Keegan Bradley

The 2025 Ryder Cup captain has made it to the Tour Championship in each of the past three years but that streak is in jeopardy of coming to an end as he currently sits outside of the playoff picture at 72nd in the FedEx Cup standings. He’ll need to have a good week at the Wyndham to keep his season alive.

Jordan Spieth

Spieth made the cut at the Rocket Classic and settled for a T31 finish. He’s currently 55th in the FedEx Cup standings and will likely be playing in at least the first round of the playoffs.

Jason Day

The PGA Tour veteran is currently listed in the field but he’s been battling a back injury that has hindered him since the U.S. Open in June. He’s currently 75th in the FedEx Cup standings so if he’s able to tee it up this week, he’s going to have some work to do in order to advance to the playoffs.

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