Adidas Signs Nebraska Cornhuskers QB Dylan Raiola to NIL Deal
The upcoming college football season is still a few months away from kicking off, but Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola just scored a major touchdown.
Earlier today, adidas announced the signing of Raiola to its growing roster of student-athlete partners.
"Heading into my second season, the goal remains the same: help build the next era of Nebraska football and leave a legacy that makes our fans proud," said Raiola.
"Joining the elite family of athletes at adidas is a tremendous honor, and their support strengthens the journey as we continue building something special in Lincoln."
Raiola will continue to wear the adidas adizero franchise on-field and will represent the three stripes off the field as well. The rising star will appear in a variety of brand marketing campaigns.
"We're focused on identifying and building the most dynamic and talented roster of student-athletes in collegiate athletics," said Chris McGuire, adidas Vice President of Sports Marketing.
"We're looking for that next generation of elite athlete, and Dylan certainly fits the bill. He's one of the most promising young quarterbacks in the country and his commitment to building a special legacy at Nebraska makes him an ideal addition to our roster."
Raiola started all 13 games his freshman season, throwing for 2,819 yards (the most by a freshman in program history) and 13 touchdowns. He was a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award
While still early in his career, Raiola is already adding to his family's rich legacy with the Cornhuskers Football program, helping bring Nebraska to its first bowl since 2016.
