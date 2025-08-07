Travis Kelce Rocks All-White Air Jordan Cleats at Chiefs Camp
The NFL Preseason is here, and every team is in its respective training camp. Starting a new season always feels like the start of a new school year, and there is no better way to do that than with a fresh pair of kicks.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is widely regarded as the biggest sneakerhead in the NFL. Additionally, his affinity for retro Air Jordans is well-documented.
On his podcast, New Heights, Kelce explained his plan to wear every Air Jordan model in chronological order to match each week of the NFL schedule.
Kelce followed through on his plans by wearing various Jumpman sneakers before games and multiple Air Jordan 11 cleats on the field.
The Pro Bowl tight end was even speculated to be leaving Nike for Jordan Brand, as he received multiple player-exclusives throughout this season, which is a rare honor bestowed upon Jumpman athletes.
While we are still waiting on news about the future of Kelce's footwear contract, he is picking up where he left off by rocking his favorite pair of cleats. Kelce is kicking off this year in an unreleased, all-white colorway of the Air Jordan 11 cleats.
The never-before-seen colorway is likely another player-exclusive, although there is no branding. Kelce's previous cleats came in Chiefs (and Cincinnati Bearcats) colorways, complete with his jersey number embossed into the heels.
More: Travis Kelce and Caitlin Clark debate Nike Kobe sneakers.
The Air Jordan 11 is synonymous with Michael Jordan's comeback during the 1994-95 NBA season. However, the silhouette has been reimagined for the gridiron and diamond in recent years. The Air Jordan 11 remains one of the most popular shoes of all time.
NFL fans do not know how much longer Kelce has left in his career, or what the future holds for his footwear contracts.
However, it is a certainty that Kelce will bring the heat with his kicks on and off the field each week of the 2025 NFL season.
