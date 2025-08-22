The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Shattered Backboard" Drops Saturday
Every sneakerhead has followed Jordan Brand's "40 Years of Greatness" marketing campaign throughout 2025. The Air Jordan 1 is worthy of the recognition it has received for its 40th anniversary.
Jordan Brand has kept us on our toes with several highly coveted colorways of its most iconic silhouette. One of the most popular colorways has been saved for late in the year, the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Shattered Backboard."
Jordan Brand teased the drop earlier this summer with a hilarious YouTube video (see below). Now, the iconic orange and black colorway of the Air Jordan 1 High OG finally returns this weekend. We have a full breakdown of the release information, pricing, and product details.
Shopping Information
The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Shattered Backboard" drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, August 23. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and other select retailers.
The retro basketball shoes arrive in full-family sizing: adult ($185), big kid ($140), little kid ($85), toddler ($70), and infant ($70) sizes.
Nike and Jordan Brand have released several fan-favorite sneakers throughout the year. While that is great for consumers, it makes it tougher for even the most beloved sneakers to sell out.
Most consumers should have no problem with this drop. If they do miss out, sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT will have them at varying prices.
History
The legendary colorway draws inspiration from the time Michael Jordan shattered the backboard with a dunk during an exhibition game in Italy, the summer after his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls.
Jordan wore an orange jersey during that unforgettable performance (WearTesters covered the moment in the YouTube video above), and the rest is sneaker history.
The "Shattered Backboard" colorway features a bright shade of Starfish on the leather upper contrasted by Black overlays. The Swooshes pop off the Sail midfoot panel, while the iconic "Nike Air Branding" on the tongue provides the finishing touch.
The Air Jordan 1 High has aged off the basketball court, but is perfect for any casual occasion. Its timeless style serves as a reminder of Jordan's dedication to greatness. Stay locked Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More NBA Sneakers News
LeBron James returns to China for his "Forever King Tour" with Nike.
James Harden's adidas sneakers get a premium "Molded Leather" upgrade.
The top five basketball shoes dropping this weekend.
Jalen Brunson and Natalia Bryant star in a new ad for the Nike Kobe 3 Protro.