Bettor Continues to Shift Giannis Antetokounmpo Next Team Odds Towards Bulls

A shocking development in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade saga occurred in the betting market on Sunday, as the Chicago Bulls moved to the No. 2 spot in the odds for his next team this season.

The shift came without any concrete report that the Bulls are considering a Giannis deal, and it appears that the movement has been created by a bettor that has hammered the Bulls in this market at DraftKings Sportsbook.

On Monday, DraftKings shared that one bettor has a series of wagers at differing odds that would turn $1,075 into $22,575. That has caused the Bulls to move ahead of the Golden State Warriors at DraftKings in the odds to acquire Giannis by the trade deadline.

Chicago is now +275, ahead of Golden State (+350), Miami (+700) and New York (+900) as the only teams that are shorter than 10/1 to acquire Giannis from the Bucks.

Giannis to Chicago is now down to +275



One bettor has a series of bets at various odds that would turn $1,075 into $22,575 if Giannis is traded to the Bulls before the deadline 👀 pic.twitter.com/xGrd8esXth — DK Insights (@DKInsights_) February 2, 2026

It appears that the movement in this market isn't caused by rumors/reporting that Giannis could end up in Chicago but rather the handle that DraftKings has taken on the Bulls in this market. Chicago was +6000 to acquire Giannis when this market first came out, and it was +4000 earlier on Sunday before the movement to +450.

So, I apologize Bulls fans, but unless this bettor has some inside information, it appears that this movement towards Chicago is simply a hunch and/or wishful thinking.

The Bucks have Thursday afternoon (Feb. 5) to trade Giannis this season or they'll have to wait until the offseason to move the two-time league MVP. Antetokounmpo is currently dealing with a calf strain and could miss multiple more weeks with the injury.

In the 17 games that Giannis has missed this season, the Bucks are just 3-14, so it's likely that they'll be well out of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference once he returns -- if he's still with the franchise.

It'll be interesting to see if Chicago gets involved in the Giannis sweepstakes in the coming days, but it's hard to see the Bulls moving their young pieces for Antetokounmpo since they are so far from contending in the East as it is. Chicago is two games under .500 after a loss to Miami on Sunday and holds the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference.

