The Air Jordan 9 "Super Freak" honors Randy Moss.

NFL legend Randy Moss continues to inspire athletes and grow his loyal fanbase. From his iconic highlight reel to his authentic analysis on pregame shows, Moss has remained an essential figure in American football culture for three decades.

Not only did Moss's freaky athleticism break the mold for wide receivers during his playing career, but he also became the first football player to sign with Jordan Brand in 1999. The following year, Jumpman released Moss's first signature sneaker: the Air Jordan Super Freak.

The Air Jordan Super Freak is reportedly returning next spring, but the Air Jordan 9 "Super Freak" will be released first. Inspired by Moss's first shoe, the new colorway arrives just in time for Super Bowl LXI.

Release Information

According to multiple outlets, the Air Jordan 9 "Super Freak" will hit shelves on Saturday, February 13, 2027. That's just one day before the Super Bowl and will generate major hype among old-school football fans and sneakerheads.

The retro basketball shoes will have a retail price of $215 in adult sizes. It's not yet clear if the kicks will drop in full-family sizing.

Jordan Brand has not yet officially announced the release, as we are still several months out. However, pictures of the unreleased colorway are circulating online, and fans will be pleased with the new design.

Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 9 "Super Freak" is not an exact replica of the player-exclusive colorway Moss wore with the Minnesota Vikings. Instead, it's a much closer design to Moss's actual signature shoe.

The silhouette sports a white upper with black detailing. All of the retro branding is there, with the Jumpman logo popping off the purple outsole in white. Meanwhile, "23" appears on the heels. Lastly, "Twenty 3" on the tongues is a tribute to the Jordan Super Freak.

Currently, only a few pictures of the shoes are available. So, we don't know if any additional laces or special packaging are included in the release. But fans can mark their calendars for an exciting Super Bowl weekend.

Randy Moss x Jordan Brand

Moss has been a Nike and Jordan Brand athlete since he stormed onto the scene in the late 1990s. He has worked with the company on sneaker collaborations. Earlier this year, Moss launched his own sportswear brand for outdoor sports.

Hopefully, we get more projects between Moss and Jordan Brand, as he is one of the most beloved former players among Millennials. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.