Sportsbook Insiders: Why Most Oddsmakers Have Rams Ranked Ahead of Bills Before Monday Night Showdown

A potential Super Bowl preview takes place on Monday night to close Week 5, as the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen.

Los Angeles enters this game as a slight favorite at home, and these two teams were No. 1 and No. 2 in the odds to win the Super Bowl through the first four weeks of action.

So, Sports Illustrated spoke to several oddsmakers ahead of this matchup to get the pulse on the game and to see which team would be favored if a Super Bowl matchup were to happen.

“The Rams are rated higher than the Bills and would be a 1-point favorite on a neutral field,” Joey Feazel, Head of Football at Caesars Sportsbook, told Sports Illustrated.

Los Angeles has hovered around a 2.5 to 3-point favorite all week, even with star defensive lineman Myles Garrett (knee on injured reserve. Los Angeles is off to a 2-2 start in 2026 with losses to Denver and San Francisco, yet that hasn’t changed the thinking that the Rams are the best team in the NFL when healthy.

“For this particular game, on a neutral field, it would probably be priced as a pick 'em,”Ty Gour, Sports Trader at Fanatics Sportsbook, told Sports Illustrated. “And the reason for that being no Myles Garrett and possibly no Aaron Donald as well, that's just going to take a little bit away from the Rams' defense. However, fully healthy on a neutral field, and that includes Josh Allen as well, the Rams probably land about a 1- to 1.5-point favorite. We don't see much of a gap right now between the two teams, but still notable enough for us to declare the Rams as No. 1.”

Now, the Rams aren’t the only team in the NFL dealing with injuries. But, the Bills fell back a bit in the odds to win the Super Bowl after a Week 4 loss to the New England Patriots, which may have a bigger impact on this line than the few guys that they have banged up in Week 5.

“Rams are rated just a tad higher, maybe a point, but with DJ Moore, Ed Oliver and a few guys in the secondary injured, this week’s matchup is up to Rams -2.5 with additional juice and approaching -3,” Johnny Avello, Director of Race and Sports Operations for DraftKings Sportsbook, told Sports Illustrated.

Not every book is aligned that the Rams are the best team in the NFL, though. BetMGM currently has the Bills as the team with a higher rating through four weeks.

“Bills currently would be rated higher but that could change with Myles Garrett's future return,” Christian Cipollini, Senior Trading Manager at BetMGM, told Sports Illustrated. “In a scenario where they meet in the Super Bowl it would be hard to think of either team being more than 3-point favorites. I think that Super Bowl would be close to a pick'em with the favorite likely being around -1.5 points.”

There is a long, long way to go before the Super Bowl. Still, it’s very interesting to see where these teams stand early in the season, especially since the head-to-head meeting on Monday night will undoubtedly influence a future line if they face off again.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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