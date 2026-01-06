Randy Moss is Starting His Own Sportswear Brand

NFL legend Randy Moss established himself as an integral part of football culture long before he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Since retiring from the game, Moss has cultivated a new generation of fans through his analysis on ESPN.

Moss has appeared on ESPN's pregame shows, "Sunday NFL Countdown" and "Monday Night Countdown" since 2016. His highlight segment, "You Got Mossed," began in 2019 and quickly became must-see TV each week of the season.

Now, Moss is turning that phrase into a business. According to exclusive reporting from Boardroom, Moss has officially trademarked the phrase "You Got Moss'd" for commercial use. The spelling is different from the popular ESPN segment.

The filing was originally submitted in July 2024.⁠ The trademark covers items including hats, hoodies, sweatshirts, t-shirts, sweatpants, fishing shirts and vests, gloves, and outdoor footwear.

"Over the years, I've learned the importance and power of ownership, which is why it was important for me to take that ownership in my own name and protect the 'You Got Moss'd' brand that's been built over decades of hard work," Moss told Boardroom.

This is exciting news for football players, outdoorsmen, and Moss fans. Currently, there is no official release information for any of the gear Moss has planned for the public.

It is also unclear how, if at all, this impacts his relationship with Nike and Jordan Brand. In 1999, two years after Nike and Michael Jordan launched Jordan Brand, Moss became the first football player to sign a footwear deal with Jumpman.

Not only was Moss the first NFL player to sign with Jordan Brand, but he had a signature shoe for the AstroTurf fields of the late 1990s and early 2000s: the Air Jordan Super Freak. The second-best wide receiver of all time also wore countless player-exclusive colorways of Air Jordan football cleats.

Moss has come a long way since the days of his iconic 1999 Nike commercial with his former high school teammate Jason Williams, but the enigmatic figure still remains true to his rural roots.

