Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Valkyries vs. Dream Game 6, Angel Reese)

Will the WNBA Finals reach Game 7?

The Golden State Valkyries took a 3-2 series lead in Game 5 on Monday night, putting together yet another dazzling defensive performance.

The Valkyries haven’t scored more than 71 points in a single game in this series, but the No. 1 defense in the WNBA has shown up in a big way in Games 4 and 5 to re-take control of this series.

Despite that, the Atlanta Dream are favored at home in Game 6, which will be played at 12:30 p.m. EST after some scheduling conflicts at State Farm Arena. The WNBA has attempted to make the best of a tricky situation, though it’s hard not to wonder why there weren’t better contingency plans in place before the Finals started.

The Dream are 1-1 at home in this series and 4-1 at home in the playoffs, and it’s pretty clear that oddsmakers expect this series to go to a seventh game on Saturday. The Dream are favored by 4.5 points, one of the bigger spreads of this entire series.

After both Angel Reese and Allisha Gray struggled shooting the ball in Game 5, the Dream are hoping that their offense can bounce back to set up a winner-take-all game in Golden State on Halloween.

I’m eyeing a pair of bets for this matchup, including a prop for Reese, who has been huge on the glass even when her shot isn’t falling.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 116-104 (-10.44 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 290-268-2 (-7.54 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Golden State Valkyries Team Total UNDER 71.5 (-110)

Angel Reese 12+ Rebounds (-155)

Golden State Valkyries Team Total UNDER 71.5 (-110)

Golden State has not scored more than 71 points in a game in this series, falling short of 70 points in four of the five matchups.

So, with this total all the way down at 147.5, I’m going to take the UNDER again in Game 6.

The premise for this pick is pretty simple.

Both of these teams are averaging under 72 points per game in the first five games of this matchup, and Golden State has an effective field goal percentage of just 40.5 percent for the series (Atlanta is no better at 40.8 percent). For comparison, these teams were No. 8 (Atlanta) and No. 12 (Golden State) in effective field goal percentage, though both teams were well over 49 percent.

So, offense has taken a major step back in this series, and I don’t see that changing for Golden State on the road in Game 6. In the first two games in Atlanta, the Valkyries scored 71 and 67 points before an extremely low-scoring Game 5 that had just 119 combined points.

Rather than take the UNDER on the game total, I’d much rather focus on the Valkyries team total. Atlanta has a couple of high-scoring games (both in wins) in this series. If the Dream come out hot and make a play to force a Game 7, I’d guess that they’re pushing 80 points while the Valkyries may still fall short of this number.

There’s no doubt a low-scoring game benefits Golden State, and I think a Valkyries win comes in the same form as Games 1, 4 and 5 – low-scoring and close.

I’ll fade this offense, especially with Gabby Williams struggling a bit from the field in this series.

Angel Reese 12+ Rebounds (-155)

Angel Reese has played eight games against Golden State this season (including the Finals), and she has picked up at least 12 rebounds in seven of them.

The star forward only has one game in this series (a nine-rebound Game 4) where she came up short of this number, so I love this line for her in the prop market in Game 6.

Reese averaged 12.1 rebounds per game in the regular season, and she’s gotten back to that in the Finals after a slow start to the playoffs against elite rebounding teams like Washington (No. 1 in rebound percentage) and New York (No. 3 in rebound percentage).

Outside of Kiah Stokes, the Valkyries don’t have a ton of frontcourt size, and Reese is dominant on both the offensive and defensive boards. She’s worth a look in a win-or-go-home game for the Dream on Thursday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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