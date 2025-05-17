Caitlin Clark Debuts Nike Kobe 5 "Rookie of the Year" in WNBA Opener
The start of the 2025 WNBA regular season is here, and the Indiana Fever takes on the Chicago Sky in a highly anticipated matchup featuring two of the game's brightest stars.
Last year, Fever guard Caitlin Clark outshined Sky forward Angel Reese and won the WNBA Rookie of the Year award.
To celebrate her accomplishment, Nike has designed a player-exclusive colorway of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro for Clark.
Clark stepped onto the court of Gainbridge Fieldhouse wearing a never-before-seen colorway of Kobe Bryant's fifth signature basketball shoe — the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Rookie of the Year" colorway.
The "Rookie of the Year" sports a Metallic Silver upper contrasted by University Red detailing. The unmistakable Nike Swoosh and Kobe logos pop off the silhouette as the final touch of the flawless colorway.
Of course, the Nike Kobe 5 Protro is an updated version of the original model that was launched by Bryant for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2008. It features a new Cushlon midsole with added Zoom Air units for extra comfort on the court.
Despite the modest tech upgrades, the Nike Kobe 5 Protro still retails at $190 in adult sizes. However, fans should not expect the "Rookie of the Year" colorway to be released to the public, as it is a player-exclusive model.
The Nike Kobe 5 Protro has been released in over a dozen colorways since its re-release in 2019, with Clark favoring black and gold styles during her days with the Iowa Hawkeyes. She even rocked her old college sneakers during a WNBA preseason game in Iowa earlier this month.
However, since Clark has become a women's basketball phenomenon, Nike has begun designing player-exclusive colorways for the transcendent player.
Clark does not yet have her own signature sneaker line, but it is in the design process. In the meantime, Nike plans to release two of Clark's player-exclusive Nike Kobe sneakers this Summer.
In 2024, Clark signed a historic, eight-year, $28 million signature sneaker deal with Nike. It was the largest sponsorship contract for a women's basketball player.
Sneakerheads and basketball fans can expect another exciting season from Clark. Follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.
