Angel Reese's "Pretty Gritty" Reebok Sneakers Are Out Now
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese is hitting her stride in the WNBA and the footwear industry. While fans are eagerly awaiting Reese's first signature sneaker, Reebok is giving sneakerheads a limited-edition hoop shoe to hold them over.
Earlier today, Reebok dropped a player-exclusive colorway of its flagship basketball shoe inspired by Reese. It is one step closer to Reese's signature sneaker line launching in 2026.
The Reebok Engine A has hit shelves in several exciting styles, but nothing like Reese's "Pretty Gritty" colorway. Below is a detailed look and breakdown on how to find the sneakers before they sell out.
The Reebok Engine A "Pretty Gritty" launched on Wednesday, June 4. Athletes and fans can buy the basketball shoes for $120 in adult sizes at Reebok.com.
The "Pretty Gritty" colorway is a limited-edition release that pays tribute to Reese's grit, determination, and rising influence. As one of the game's biggest superstars, Reese continues to grow the sport and evolve the culture to new heights.
The design features a blend of Black Cherry, Pink Blast, and Black Cherry. It draws inspiration from Reese's unapologetic play on the court and her trendsetting style away from the game. Best of all, Reese's signature logo appears on the tongues.
The Reebok Engine A features a one-piece molded synthetic upper that provides a breathable package while remaining lightweight. Its ERS technology provides cushioning and energy return for peak performance on the court. Cutouts in the outsole reveal the shock-absorbing SuperFloat foam core.
"The Engine A – Pretty Gritty is my player-exclusive colorway for Reebok’s new Engine A Basketball Shoes," said Reese.
"I'm excited to give fans a glimpse into what's to come in our overall partnership, and we're still just getting started."
In October 2024, Reese signed a multi-year contract extension with Reebok that included a future signature sneaker. Since then, Reese and Reebok have teamed up on multiple footwear and apparel capsules.
However, the new Reebok Engine A "Pretty Gritty" has been the most hyped release from the partnership. Fans can expect more heat from Reese and Reebok for a long time to come.
