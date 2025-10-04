Cowboys Running Back Injured by Custom Louis Vuitton x Nike Cleats
The Dallas Cowboys travel to take on the New York Jets this Sunday, and the Week 5 matchup will mean a lot to one player. Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue is expected to make his highly anticipated NFL debut in MetLife Stadium.
However, Blue's professional debut was almost further delayed due to a rookie mistake. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer told ESPN NFL Nation reporter Todd Archer that Blue made a "little questionable decision."
Blue wore custom Louis Vuitton x Nike football cleats during practice. The incredible custom colorway featured a blue and white design with "LV" branding. They looked phenomenal, but resulted in Blue developing foot blisters.
"He went out there with some cool new cleats - Louis Vuitton Nikes. You should go get you a pair, but they give you blisters, and so about halfway through practice, I saw him laying there. I was like, 'What the hell happened to Blue?'" explained Schottenheimer.
"'Oh, coach, I'm fine. I have blisters.' I was like, 'Oh, shocker. Look at the cool shoes you got.' That's part of what you deal with with young players, and quickly he changed his cleat, and it's amazing the blisters weren't as bad," concluded Schottenheimer.
As Schottenheimer said, the cleats do look cool. However, he was mistaken in saying to go out and buy a pair. While Louis Vuitton and Nike have teamed up on limited-edition sneakers before, they have never officially collaborated on football cleats. An artist customized Blue's cleats, which is very common for NFL players.
Local reporters asked Blue about the injury, and he said one of the blisters on his heel was "really bad." Blue added, "One of them was really bad, and the other one wasn't as bad... It was good at the beginning of practice, and then all of the sudden they just started hurting. I had to take them off; it was bad."
Cowboys fans on social media were put out by Blue's rookie mistake, but sneakerheads applauded his creativity. Some users even suggested the cleats would be fine if Blue went up a half-size in the future. However, do not expect Blue to risk anything before making his long-awaited professional debut.
Thanks to the honor of being called "America's team," all eyes are always on Cowboys players. Most players on the roster always stand out with their sneakers before and after games, while wearing fresh cleats during action.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb are important figures in the footwear industry. Prescott is one of the faces of Jordan Brand in the NFL, and Lamb has had multiple player-exclusive Nike cleats released to the public.
If Blue can perform at a high level (and keep his feet in good shape), he could one day elevate to the status of Prescott and Lamb in the footwear industry.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.
