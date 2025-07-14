Deion Sanders' Nike Air DT Max '96 Sneakers are $60 Off Online
One of the hottest sneaker lines in the market right now is not that of a current player. It is the retro models of a two-sport legend turned football coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.
Since reuniting with Nike in 2023, Deion Sanders' signature line has captured the imagination of a new generation of athletes and fans. The Nike Air Diamond Turf and Nike Air DT '96 have dropped in new and original colorways that celebrate Sanders' legendary playing career.
Arguably, the best colorway is a new style that is a heartfelt tribute from Sanders to his mother, Connie. Luckily for sneakerheads, the Nike Air DT '96 is available at a deep discount in most sizes.
The Nike Air DT '96 "Love Letter to Connie" colorway launched just before Mother's Day in May 2025 at a retail price of $180 in adult sizes. Online shoppers can buy the retro shoes for $120 (33% off) in most sizes at Shoe Palace.
The "Love Letter to Connie" colorway sports a University Red upper, complemented with White and Red Crush accents. Sweet details like "Love you, Mom" appear on the insole to complete the theme.
Sanders and Nike did more than just drop shoes; they released a deeply emotional video where "Coach Prime" reads his letter of appreciation to his mother.
Once again, athletes and fans with smaller shoe sizes are in luck as the Nike Air DT '96 "Colorado Home" colorway is also enjoying a major discount online.
The Nike Air DT '96 "Colorado Home" dropped in September 2024 for $170 in adult sizes and is marked down to $120 (29% off) in smaller sizes at Foot Locker.
The "Colorado Home" colorway is a direct nod to the Buffaloes' iconic home uniforms. It sports a Black upper contrasted by Vegas Gold claw marks and detailing throughout the silhouette.
The Nike Air DT '96 was first launched in 1996 and has transcended sports to become a lifestyle sneaker. Its synthetic leather upper ages to soft perfection, while the Max Air unit in the heel provides responsive cushioning underfoot.
With college football and the NFL seasons right around the corner, fans can expect more exciting drops from the Nike Deion line. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the football world and beyond.
