Nike Just Dropped New Slides for 24 NFL Teams
Every athlete and sneakerhead has multiple pairs of shoes, but mostly relies on one pair of slides to go everywhere. It is an oxymoron, but it is the funny reality for many of us.
With the NFL pre-season kicking off later this month, Nike is treating select fan bases to team-specific footwear. Nike regularly drops running shoes in team colorways, but fans are also getting slides this year.
The NFL x Nike Offcourt Slide collection features colorways for 24 teams, complete with team colors and logos. Online shoppers can shop the collection for $40 in adult sizes at Nike.com.
Currently, the collection does not include the Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Washington Commanders.
For lucky fans whose team did get a colorway, they can rep their colors all the way down to their Offcourt slides. The team logo appears on the cushioned synthetic leather strap, while an innovative foam midsole makes this slide extra comfortable.
The benefits include a contoured footbed that cradles your foot while the dual-density foam adds cushioning and stability. The model's soft and plush fabric lines the synthetic leather strap to prevent discomfort.
The NFL Hall of Fame Game is just three weeks away, so now is the perfect time to invest in some comfortable footwear for a long football season.
