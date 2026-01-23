Caitlin Clark Wears Unreleased Nike Kobe Shoes on Her Birthday

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark celebrated her 24th birthday yesterday. Naturally, Clark's birthday coincided with the 20th anniversary of Kobe Bryant's legendary 81-point game.

Clark has been the unofficial torchbearer of the Nike Kobe basketball line since entering the WNBA, regularly debuting upcoming and unreleased colorways of the iconic basketball shoes.

This week, the Fever celebrated Clark's birthday at the team practice facility and shared highlights on social media. Those videos gave fans a sneak peek at Clark's kicks. The WNBA All-Star wore the Nike Kobe 6 Protro in an unreleased Chaos-inspired colorway.

BIRTHDAY KICKS: Caitlin Clark appropriately celebrates turning 24 in a new Chaos-like Nike Kobe 6 PE 🐍👀 @CaitlinClark22



📷 @IndianaFever pic.twitter.com/CkUf1REAIG — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) January 22, 2026

Clark has only worn the shoes once before, on September 4, 2025. However, it gives athletes and fans hope for a potential release. So far, Nike has released two Nike Kobe basketball shoes in Clark's player-exclusive colorways.

The "Chaos" or "Joker" colorway is a familiar theme in the Nike Kobe line. Nike has applied the Navy, Volt, and Red color scheme to multiple models (including a previous iteration of the Nike Kobe 6).

Caitlin’s Kobe 6 Protro PEs are sooooo pretty 💚💙💜❤️ pic.twitter.com/cCC7gTDMRg — claire (@ccstyle22) January 22, 2026

Clark has dazzled fans with her Nike Kobe sneakers, but that will soon come to an end as her own signature line launches this year. Unfortunately, there are still no official images, tech specs, pricing, or a firm launch date.

What we do know is that Clark's first signature basketball shoe is launching in 2026 and will feature brand-new performance technology as cutting-edge as the Nike Kobe line was when those shoes first hit shelves.

Caitlin in Nike Kobe 6 Protro PEs, previously worn on September 4, 2025 👀 pic.twitter.com/WfjgYtJWE9 — claire (@ccstyle22) January 21, 2026

Athletes and fans who are eagerly awaiting the launch of Clark's first signature basketball shoe can find her apparel collection on the Nike website. Online shoppers can choose from a wide range of performance and casual apparel.

In 2024, Clark signed a historic eight-year, $28 million signature footwear and apparel deal with Nike. Since then, Clark has appeared in multiple marketing campaigns for the brand. In 2025, Nike unveiled Clark's signature logo and kicked off her "From Anywhere" campaign on Christmas Day.

Caitlin Clark is proof that you can make it From Anywhere. pic.twitter.com/cFbxO5lOu3 — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) December 25, 2025

It is sure to be another exciting year for Clark and Nike. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.

