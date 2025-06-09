Don Nelson Wears Luka's Sneakers in Protest of Mavericks Trade
Before Game 2 of the 2025 NBA Finals, legendary coach Don Nelson accepted the Chuck Daily Lifetime Achievement Award. The Hall of Fame coach used his platform (and sneakers) to protest the Luka Doncic trade.
Nelson's former team, the Dallas Mavericks, dealt Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in February. The trade is widely considered the most lopsided deal in modern NBA history.
"As a matter of fact, I want everybody to know I'm wearing Luka's shoes, his new shoes from Nike that just got on the market," said Nelson.
"I'm wearing them in protest for the trade from Dallas. Tremendous mistake by the Dallas franchise to trade him, and I want everybody to know that."
Nelson appeared at Paycom Center wearing the Jordan Luka 4 in the "Gone Fishing" colorway. The colorway dropped on May 29 for $130 in adult sizes and $110 in big kid sizes. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes at Nike.com.
Doncic debuted the Jordan Luka 4 against his old team during their first meeting in February. Jordan Brand launched Doncic's fourth signature sneaker in April and has already dropped three colorways.
The Jordan Luka 4 features Flightwire technology in the upper for strong yet flexible containment. Its snappy and responsive Air Zoom unit in the forefoot sits inside of a full-length Cushlon foam midsole.
Meanwhile, the IsoPlate adds additional stability and support. Lastly, a compass on the rubber outsole nods to how Doncic plays on the court and completes the nautical theme.
The "Gone Fishing" colorway sports a mix of Light Arctic Pink, Opti Yellow, Laser Orange, and Black. Jordan Brand added fish to the back of the heels and a fishing lure-inspired charm to complete the theme.
Not only does the 85-year-old Nelson know ball, but he knows sneakers too. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
