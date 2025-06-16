Dwyane Wade & D'Angelo Russell Invest in Global Sneaker Platform
Basketball Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade and NBA All-Star D'Angelo Russell have been partners in the footwear industry for seven years, thanks to their Li-Ning connection. Now, they both are making a major investment in a global sneaker platform.
On Monday morning, KICKS CREW announced Wade and Russell as its newest investors and CREW Athletes. The move further cements the company's mission to create a new model where athletes don't just endorse brands—they build them.
Wade is a long-time advocate for athlete ownership and creative control, having built Way of Wade with Li-Ning. The Hall of Famer brings his deep-rooted legacy in footwear and global influence through his Way of Wade brand.
Meanwhile, Russell just launched his first signature sneaker with Way of Wade, and this investment signals his commitment to shaping what's next in sneaker culture and digital commerce.
"KICKS CREW is redefining what it means to empower athletes. This isn't just about selling sneakers—it's about ownership, control, and building something that lasts," Wade said in a press release.
"With KICKS CREW, the Way of Wade brand can grow on a global scale while staying true to our vision. They give us the resources, platform, and freedom to create and distribute our products our way. That's the future, and I'm proud to be part of it."
"We're not just joining a marketplace—we're rewriting the rules," Russell added. "What KICKS CREW is building is bigger than products. It's about creativity, community, and giving athletes a platform to move culture in real-time. I had to be a part of that."
KICKS CREW serves millions of customers in over 100 countries and has been instrumental in introducing international brands, like Way of Wade, to global markets.
This partnership will deepen that relationship, providing Way of Wade with full-spectrum support across product development, marketing, and international distribution while maintaining creative and operational control.
This new partnership will officially launch at Fanatics Fest NYC (June 20 - 22), where Wade, Russell, and KICKS CREW will host an immersive booth celebrating the legacy of Way of Wade.
Additionally, they will offer exclusive first access to the KICKS CREW x Way of Wade DLO 1 'Royal Blue Skies' collaboration limited to 300 pairs worldwide. The space will feature interactive product storytelling, autographed memorabilia giveaways, and exclusive content designed to showcase the future of athlete-built brands.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
