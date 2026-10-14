Foot Locker Named Knicks Official Athletic Footwear Retailer

Since winning the 2026 NBA Championship, the New York Knicks have inspired countless sneaker drops throughout the summer and fall. The excitement around the basketball and sneaker capital of the world continues today with exciting news.

Foot Locker has announced a new multi-year partnership with Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., becoming the Official Athletic Footwear Retailer of the New York Knicks ahead of the 2026-27 NBA season.

Foot Locker will be showcased at all Knicks home games at Madison Square Garden throughout the season. What does this deal mean for the team and fans?

Fan Factor

The New York Knicks and Foot Locker have officially partnered. | Foot Locker

Team Store Activation: A dedicated retail activation within the Knicks Team Store in Madison Square Garden's Chase Square, featuring Knicks products during home games and open to the public.

Retail Pop-Ups: Curated retail pop-ups inside Madison Square Garden during select Knicks home games.

Foot Locker Night: Foot Locker will be a presenting partner of a Knicks Theme Night featuring elevated in-arena branding, contest, and fan experiences.

Team Factor

Foot Locker will have a larger footprint at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In-Arena Integration and Digital Signage: In-arena and on-court contests, LED ribbon signage, and more. Plus, exterior digital signage outside Madison Square Garden.

Social Media Content: The Knicks will integrate Foot Locker into original content series across digital channels and include a presence in the Fan Zone section of the Knicks Official App.

Knicks Win Promotions: Retail promotions tied to select Knicks wins throughout the season.

Foot Locker Fan Express

Foot Locker dropped Jalen Brunson's Nike Kobe 5 "NYvsNY" colorway early. | Foot Locker

To celebrate the launch, Foot Locker will bring Knicks basketball energy directly to fans across New York City with the Fan Express. This mobile experience will stop throughout the city and culminate at Madison Square Garden.

The mobile express will feature an immersive retail experience with footwear and apparel, ticket giveaways, live podcast recordings, prizes, and more.

What It Means for Players

Jalen Brunson wears the Nike Kobe 6 Protro. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other than appearing in social content and possibly engaging in the events, the press release does not mention what this means for players. This partnership focuses on the team and the fans.

Still, the Knicks have no shortage of stars in the sneaker industry. Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and OG Anunoby have all made headlines with their footwear during NBA games.

Foot Locker's Vision

Foot Locker unveils "Hoops Lives Here." | Foot Locker

The partnership underscores Foot Locker’s role at the center of basketball and sneaker culture and builds on the recent launch of Hoops Lives Here, Foot Locker’s basketball platform celebrating the game and the communities that surround it.

"Basketball has always been a driving force in sneaker culture, and the energy the New York Knicks have created around the game is electrifying," said Brett O'Brien, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer at Foot Locker.

"This partnership brings together two brands with deep roots in New York and reinforces Foot Locker's commitment to being the home for basketball. Together, we'll create new ways for fans to experience the game, discover great product to support their team, and celebrate New Yorkers' passion for the city."

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