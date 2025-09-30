Lonzo Ball Wore 15-Year-Old Nike Kobe Shoes on NBA Media Day
Yesterday was NBA Media Day, which means players put on a fresh uniform and clean sneakers for a photo shoot, followed by questions from reporters.
While players' funny or illuminating answers sometimes go viral, fans can always count on pictures of the best sneakers circulating online. Cleveland Cavaliers guard Lonzo Ball certainly grabbed the attention of sneakerheads with his choice of basketball shoes.
Ball wore the Nike Kobe 5 "Aston Martin" colorway. The vintage shoes were released as part of a pack with the Nike Hyperdunk for $300 in May 2010. The shoes immediately took on legendary status and have never been re-released as part of the Nike Kobe "Protro" series.
The concept for the shoe came from the OG viral video of Kobe Bryant jumping over a speeding Aston Martin DB9 Volante to promote the Nike Hyperdunk.
Since the shoes were never re-released, that means Ball laced up a pair of 15-year-old basketball shoes for his Cavaliers photo shoot. While it dazzled fans, it has to cause Ball's weary fans to hold their breath.
Of course, Ball did not compete in the shoes. The 27-year-old just walked around in the vintage kicks, which should not cause a problem (unless they were to crumble, which is normal for vintage basketball shoes after five years). Even then, at least a few times a season, NBA players will have old shoes fall apart during games.
However, Ball's once-promising career has been derailed by lower-body injuries. The Los Angeles Lakers organization reportedly believed Ball's infamous Big Baller Brand shoes were to blame for his injuries.
Ball has been open about his flawed signature sneakers with Big Baller Brand. In addition to fulfillment issues, the shoes fell apart on the court.
During a 2019 interview on New York Knicks guard Josh Hart's podcast, Ball joked about his shoes falling apart during the NBA Summer League before his rookie season. Ball eventually left his family-owned brand and has worn Nike shoes ever since. His youngest brother, LaMelo, has a successful signature line with PUMA.
In December 2024, Ball revealed that he had wanted to sign with adidas but was misled into believing no sneaker company wanted to sign him.
Ball played 35 games last year after missing the entirety of two seasons before that. The Southern California hoops legend has only played more than 52 games in a season three times since entering the league in 2017.
Ball's career will always be filled with what-ifs, specifically tied to his decision to wear faulty sneakers on the court. But for now, basketball fans and sneakerheads are just wishing him the best as he tries to compete for a championship-contending team.
