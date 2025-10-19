Jalen Hurts Rocks Purple Air Jordan Sneakers to Eagles-Vikings Game
Thanks to his success on the field and marketability off the field, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has established himself as the face of Jordan Brand in the NFL.
Jumpman has an ultra-talented roster of players, but it has fully invested in Hurts through marketing campaigns and on-field stunts. As a subtle flex for sneakerheads, Hurts arrived at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis wearing purple Air Jordan 11 sneakers.
That was no coincidence. The Air Jordan 11 is Hurts' favorite shoe and cleat. Also, the city has a rich music and sports history with the color. Even better, it is the primary team color of Hurts' opponents - the Minnesota Vikings.
Air Jordan 11 "Mojave"
Hurts left the team hotel sporting a pair of Air Jordan 11 sneakers in the "Mojave" colorway. The shoes have not yet been released, and are part of nine upcoming versions of the Air Jordan 11 slated to hit shelves over the next few months.
The Air Jordan 11 "Mojave" is perfect for Minnesota, but is actually a nod to a different part of the country. The silhouette sports an aged nubuck upper that takes on a purple shade reminiscent of Las Vegas' red rocks sunsets.
The upper of the shoes is designed to replicate the dry, sun-bleached textures of the city's buildings, with premium materials calling to mind the thriving antique and vintage markets. Lastly, the reflective Jumpman logo and edges are reminiscent of Vegas' bright lights, and a gold, carbon fiber outsole plate speaks to the opulence of the Strip.
Release Information
The Air Jordan 11 "Mojave" will be released for $250 in adult sizes on Saturday, November 22. Unfortunately for fans, the limited-edition shoes will be sold exclusively in-store at select regional retail partner locations in North America.
Fans who are unable to buy the shoes when they drop at select locations will be able to find them on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT. Just be prepared to pay well above the retail price.
Hurts continues to set himself apart from the rest of the NFL with his status in the footwear industry. With the help of Jordan Brand's marketing muscle, Hurts is going to "tush push" his way into becoming a sneaker icon.
Week 7 of the NFL regular season is just getting started and fans can expect more exciting sneaker storylines.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important footwear news from the NFL and beyond.