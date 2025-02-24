Von Miller looks to the future as he enters a pivotal NFL offseason
If there are two things Von Miller is known for, it is sacking quarterbacks and looking good while doing it.
The veteran NFL linebacker is solely responsible for making prescription eyewear cool among athletes, as his personal style has resonated among multiple generations of football players.
Miller is coming off a major bounce back season with the Buffalo Bills, but is entering a pivotal offseason that could land him with a new team. As always, Miller's eyes are on the future. Look no further than his latest collaboration with GlassesUSA.com.
Last Summer, Miller and GlassesUSA.com launched a collection inspired by his heritage of love of the Wild West. Now, the two partners look to the future with 'Drop 2' of the collaboration.
This collection showcases the results of a design process that leverages AI technology to reimagine every detail of the eyewear collection.
Together, Miller and the GlassesUSA.com team used AI to create an eyeglasses and sunglasses collection that embodies individuality, confidence, and cutting-edge design.
The Von Miller Eyewear Collection features premium acetate frames, complete with bold colors, innovative materials, and the signature 'VM' logo embedded in the designs.
Each pair is available as both prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses, giving customers more ways to express their individuality. The collection is available now, with a starting price of $78. The color pallet is based on digital colors like digital purple, light green, gray, and metallics.
As part of the exciting announcement, Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Miller about his eyewear collection, goals for next season, and footwear this offseason.
This is your second drop with GlassesUSA.com. How does it feel to see the partnership progressing?
I'm super proud of this collection with GlassesUSA.com. Glasses have been such a big part of my life that it was a long-time dream of mine to have my own eyewear line.
The partnership with GlassesUSA has made that a reality. The frames are really high quality, and we used various aspects of my personal style to create two unique drops.
The team used AI to create the collection. How cool/futuristic was the design process?
It was amazing! We had a number of design conversations around how we see the future being influenced by AI, and it was exciting to be a part of something that utilized cutting-edge technology.
Your personal style has always been a major part of your collection. Where are you drawing inspiration?
For the first drop, we really focused on my roots and upbringing in Texas cowboy culture. For the second drop, we've gone towards a futuristic style, tying the designs to my interest in technology, futurism, gaming, and music.
I want people to use eyewear to express their individuality, so I hope everyone can find a style they love to express their own personal style.
Switching gears to football, have you had the opportunity to hook up friends and teammates around the NFL with any glasses lately?
Definitely, I was able to gift sunglasses from my collection to the over 50 NFL players who attended my Sack Summit event last summer and hope to do the same this year. I have to make sure my guys are taken care of!
Who do you look forward to sacking the most next season?
Just looking forward to winning games.
You switched from adidas to Nike this past season. How did that transition feel for you on the field?
I love both brands, and obviously, I have enjoyed wearing adidas for years, but I wanted to try something new this season and found a lot of benefits in the Nike cleats, both in comfort and performance.
Last question: What is in your sneaker rotation this offseason?
Gallery Uggs.
