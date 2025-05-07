James Harden's Adidas Sneakers Dropping in "Ice Metallic" Colorway
The LA Clippers lost a hard-fought playoff series against the Denver Nuggets and now face an uncertain offseason. Meanwhile, Clippers guard James Harden's adidas sneakers roll on unabated.
Harden's ninth signature sneaker has maintained the strong momentum of its predecessors and continues to redefine what is expected from a basketball shoe.
The adidas Harden Vol 9 has dropped in multiple styles, but one of the most anticipated colorways hits shelves this week.
Way back in December 2025, Harden debuted the "Ice Metallic" colorway of the adidas Harden Vol 9. Fast forward three months and the iced-out kicks finally have an official release date.
The adidas Harden Vol 9 "Ice Metallic" colorway officially releases at 3:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, May 10.
Online shoppers can buy the sneakers for $160 in adult sizes on the adidas website, adidas stores, and select retailers.
The "Ice Metallic" colorway sports a beautiful blend of Glow Blue and Cloud White on the upper and ankle collar. Meanwhile, Core Black appears on the outsole of the hoop shoe.
More: James Harden will be a sneaker free agent in 2028 and wants a lifetime contract with adidas.
The adidas Harden Vol 9 features Full-length Lightboost (combined BOOST and Lightstrike) midsole, which provides lighter and greater energy returns.
Meanwhile, the most distinctive part of the shoe is the Air Vents. The grid-mesh ventilation openings enhance breathability and flexibility. Lastly, the fragmented radial traction pattern allows for a quick change of direction.
After nine installments, Harden's signature sneaker line shows no signs of slowing down. The adidas Harden Vol 9 is one of the rare hoop shoes that can be worn on and off the basketball court.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More Sneakers News
The Air Jordan 1 High OG "UNC Reimagined" drops Saturday.
A'ja Wilson's Nike sneakers sold out in 5 Minutes — restock coming soon.
Donovan Mitchell's seventh adidas sneaker drops early in Cleveland for the NBA Playoffs.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander honors his mom with a new all-black colorway of his Converse sneakers.
Deion Sanders' retro Nike sneakers get special Mother's Day colorway.