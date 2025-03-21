James Harden Says NBA Sneaker Lines Drop Off Over Time — But Not His
LA Clippers guard James Harden's game and signature sneaker line continue to defy time and trends. Harden is enjoying his best individual season in five years, and his ninth signature sneaker with adidas is another hit.
In January, the adidas Harden Vol 9 launched globally and made a big splash in the performance basketball footwear market. For the third consecutive year, Harden has claimed to have the best basketball shoe in the NBA.
Harden recently sat down for an interview with Nice Kicks, where he said most NBA players' signature sneaker lines decline over time and explained why that is not the case with his shoes.
Below is the Nice Kicks' Instagram post and a breakdown of Harden's comments. Additionally, we have instructions on how to buy the hottest hoop shoes on the market,
When asked about the success of his signature sneaker line, Harden said, "Just figuring out what direction we were heading towards and to actually take it there.
"You know what I mean; not really holding back. Not really caring about what people think. I think the team that we finally created and got together has done something special."
Harden gave his analysis, "As players like in my situation who have signature lines get older, their shoes tend to drop or not be so good. I think we're going the opposite direction. We're still going up, so credit to the team and what we've done so far."
Speaking to the evolution of his line, Harden said his shoes "Evolved with me. As I get older. As I go through certain things in life, and different phases and stages of my career or just things off the court, it forms into a shoe. So, I think this is where we are right now. In 16-year James Harden."
Harden's signature sneaker line always sports a futuristic look, but his latest model takes it to the extreme. The most notable feature is the Air Vents with Grid-mesh ventilation openings, which enhance breathability and flexibility (they also subtly sport three stripes for adidas branding).
Athletes and fans can buy the performance basketball shoes for $160 in adult sizes on adidas.com, adidas stores, and select retailers.
After starting his career with Nike, Harden signed a 13-year contract with adidas in 2015 worth up to $200 million. Luckily for athletes and fans, Harden's sneaker line continues to trend upward.
