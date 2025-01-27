The Sneakers on Michael Jordan's Statue Have Been Blacked Out
Basketball fans entering the United Center for tonight's NBA game between the visiting Denver Nuggets and the Chicago Bulls will be greeted with a shocking surprise.
The Air Jordan sneakers on Michael Jordan's iconic statue will be blocked out. The attention-grabbing marketing stunt is part of the 40th anniversary of the Air Jordan 1.
The campaign kicked off on Christmas Day with a commercial that reimagined sneaker history if Jordan and Nike had not been so bold. Now, Jordan Brand and the Bulls organization are taking the idea to new heights.
In 1985, the Air Jordan was created, a revolutionary basketball shoe that transcended sport and has continuously inspired greatness across multiple generations.
A month after it was created, the NBA attempted to ban Michael Jordan's shoe due to its black and red color scheme that failed to conform with the NBA regulations. Nevertheless, "His Airness" continued to wear the shoe, and Nike paid the fine associated with Jordan wearing it.
To celebrate 40 years of greatness and Jordan Brand's ongoing campaign, Jordan Brand and the Chicago Bulls have partnered to put the same black bars that are animated over the Air Jordan 1's in the 1985 ad on the feet of Michael Jordan's statue at the entrance of the United Center.
The effort is part of a year-long celebration aimed to inspire people to chase after their own greatness, which the Jordan Brand believes is in everyone.
