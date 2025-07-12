Jordan Brand Plans Musical Starring NBA & WNBA Players
On Saturday morning, Jordan Brand gave the world a sneak peek at its first-ever musical. While the 30-second video does not explain everything, it sets the tone for what is to come.
According to Jordan Brand, the visual is all rhythm, confidence, and control. It hints at a bigger story, one that unfolds fully next week on July 19. For now, it's a glimpse into the mindset behind "Too Easy," the musical presented by Jordan Brand.
It's the shrug after a step-back three. The smirk after a no-look pass. The calm in the chaos. It's how our athletes move, how they win, and how they make the impossible look routine.
Fans will spot NBA and WNBA stars in the trailer. Bam Adebayo, Paolo Banchero, Chris Paul, Trae Young, and Gabby Williams are among the hoopers who are set to star in the musical.
This teaser drops the same day as the highly anticipated launch of the Air Jordan 40 in "The Classic" colorway. For a brand that is always a few steps ahead of its competitors, this cannot be a mistake.
Throughout 2025, Jordan Brand has kept the sneaker community on its toes with the "40 Years of Greatness" campaign. Jumpman has been incredibly creative with its marketing, often reimagining history without the iconic Air Jordan 1.
However, Jordan Brand also flashed its artistic side with the "Trial of Luka Doncic." It looks like Jumpman has reached cruising altitude in its artistic era.
While we wait for "Too Easy" the musical to drop next Saturday, online shoppers can stock up on Jordan Brand shoes and apparel at Jordan.com.
