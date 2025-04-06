Jordan Brand Salutes Carmelo Anthony & Maya Moore's Hall of Fame Careers
Jordan Brand prides itself on being a family, which means supporting its team from beginning to end. However, few athletes are lucky enough to enjoy legendary careers like Carmelo Anthony and Maya Moore.
Earlier this week, news broke that Anthony and Moore were being enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025.
As Jordan Brand commemorates its milestone 40 Years of Greatness, the celebration reaches new heights with the announcement of two Jordan Family members.
Moore's enshrinement celebrates a career of unparalleled winning at every level: four WNBA Championships with the Minnesota Lynx, six WNBA All-Star appearances, two Olympic gold medals, and two NCAA Championships with the UConn Huskies.
Moore's Hall of Fame recognition honors her extraordinary dominance and competitive spirit that elevated basketball to new heights.
Anthony's Hall of Fame résumé speaks for itself: 10-time NBA All-Star appearances, top 10 all-time scorers in league history, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, and an NCAA champion with the Syracuse Orange.
Anthony's first-ballot induction represents the culmination of a career defined by offensive brilliance and consistent excellence across two decades in the game.
Since its inception, the Jumpman has symbolized greatness beyond the court and worldwide. Anthony and Moore exemplify this spirit, having paid reverence to Jordan Brand's rich history while creating their own legacies that will influence generations to come.
As Jordan Brand continues expanding its global influence in sport and culture, these Hall of Fame inductions reinforce that the Jumpman remains the clearest message in sports: Greatness is the expectation.
More Sneakers News
Why LeBron James won't wear his Nike shoes more than once.
Vanessa Bryant previewed six upcoming Nike Kobe sneaker releases for the Spring.
The story behind Michael Jordan's Air Jordan 1s in his final game at Madison Square Garden.
Luka Doncic surprised J-Hope with a pair of his unreleased basketball shoes.
Shedeur Sanders has enjoyed a marketing boost from Nike ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.