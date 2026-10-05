Welcome to GOAT Week on SI TV: SI Photos and How to Watch Our Celebration of the Best Athletes
Welcome to GOAT Week, which Sports Illustrated will be celebrating every night over the next seven days on SI TV.
Each night from 7 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET we’ll be diving into our vault and telling the stories of the biggest names in sports history with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, interviews and more.
WATCH: The Untold Story of Shohei Ohtani’s Roots in Japan
SI TV is available to watch for free on a number of streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, The Roku Channel, Amazon Fire TV, DIRECTV and more. Click here to find out how you can watch GOAT Week.
Let’s take a look at the schedule for the week.
Monday: Basketball Icons and Legendary Coaches
Athletes and figures: Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Mike Krzyzewski and Pat Summitt.
Tuesday: Quarterback Greatness
Athletes: Tom Brady, Joe Montana and Peyton Manning.
Wednesday: Women Who Changed the Game
Athletes: Serena Williams, Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and the USWNT.
Thursday: Olympic Greatness
Athletes: Michael Phelps and Simone Biles.
Friday: Golf and Baseball Icons
Athletes: Tiger Woods and Derek Jeter.
Saturday: Hockey Legends and Stories
Athletes and figures: Wayne Gretzky, Team USA Olympians, Mike Danton and hockey communities.
Sunday: The Next GOAT
Athletes: Stephen Curry, Lionel Messi, Usain Bolt, Tony Hawk, Shohei Ohtani, Caitlin Clark and Kevin Durant.
Meet the GOATS:
Wayne Gretzky
Pat Summitt
Michael Phelps
Tom Brady
Peyton Manning
Tony Hawk
Michael Jordan
Joe Montana
Serena Williams
Usain Bolt
Stephen Curry
Mike Krzyzewski
Simone Biles
Alex Morgan
Megan Rapinoe
Caitlin Clark
Shohei Ohtani
Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.Follow anezbitt