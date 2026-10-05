Welcome to GOAT Week on SI TV: SI Photos and How to Watch Our Celebration of the Best Athletes

Welcome to GOAT Week, which Sports Illustrated will be celebrating every night over the next seven days on SI TV.

Each night from 7 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET we’ll be diving into our vault and telling the stories of the biggest names in sports history with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, interviews and more.

WATCH: The Untold Story of Shohei Ohtani’s Roots in Japan

SI TV is available to watch for free on a number of streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, The Roku Channel, Amazon Fire TV, DIRECTV and more. Click here to find out how you can watch GOAT Week.

Let’s take a look at the schedule for the week.

Monday: Basketball Icons and Legendary Coaches

Athletes and figures: Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Mike Krzyzewski and Pat Summitt.

Tuesday: Quarterback Greatness

Athletes: Tom Brady, Joe Montana and Peyton Manning.

Wednesday: Women Who Changed the Game

Athletes: Serena Williams, Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and the USWNT.

Thursday: Olympic Greatness

Athletes: Michael Phelps and Simone Biles.

Friday: Golf and Baseball Icons

Athletes: Tiger Woods and Derek Jeter.

Saturday: Hockey Legends and Stories

Athletes and figures: Wayne Gretzky, Team USA Olympians, Mike Danton and hockey communities.

Sunday: The Next GOAT

Athletes: Stephen Curry, Lionel Messi, Usain Bolt, Tony Hawk, Shohei Ohtani, Caitlin Clark and Kevin Durant.

Meet the GOATS:

Wayne Gretzky

Wayne Gretzky finished his legendary career with 894 goals, 1,963 assists and four Stanley Cups. | Manny Millan/Sports Illustrated

Pat Summitt

Pat Summitt went 1,098-208 in her 38 years as the head coach at Tennessee and won eight NCAA titles. | Heinz Kluetmeier/Sports Illustrated

Michael Phelps

Michael Phelps won 23 gold medals in his Olympics career. | Heinz Kluetmeier/Sports Illustrated

Tom Brady

Tom Brady won seven Super Bowls in his Hall of Fame career. | John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated

Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning won two Super Bowls during his Hall of Fame career. | Al Tielemans/Sports Illustrated

Tony Hawk

The skateboarding legend changed the sport forever. | Robert Beck/Sports Illustrated

Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan won six NBA titles with the Bulls. | John Iacono/Sports Illustrated

Joe Montana

Joe Montana won four Super Bowls in the 1980s with the 49ers. | Andy Hayt/Sports Illustrated

LeBron James has won five NBA championships in his legendary career and will try to win another this year with the 76ers. | Greg Nelson/Sports Illustrated

Serena Williams

Serena Williams has won 23 Grand Slam titles during her legendary career. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt is the only person to win gold in the 100-meter and 200-meter sprints in three straight Olympics. | Bob Martin/Sports Illustrated

Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry has won four NBA championships during his legendary career with the Warriors. | John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated

Mike Krzyzewski

Mike Krzyzewski won five NCAA titles during his 32 years as head coach of the Duke Blue Devils. | David E. Klutho/Sports Illustrated

Simone Biles

Simone Biles has won seven gold medals during her historic Olympic career. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan played in four World Cups, winning twice and finishing second once. | Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated

Megan Rapinoe

Megan Rapinoe won two World Cups during her legendary run with the U.S Women’s national team. | Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated

Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark had a legendary college career at Iowa and has become a star in the WNBA. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani has become a global star during his MLB career and has won two World Series titles with the Dodgers. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated