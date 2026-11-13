10 Iconic Air Jordans On Sale Before Black Friday

The holiday shopping season officially starts in two weeks, but real shoppers know the deals begin long before Black Friday. That is especially true for sneakers, as popular retailers look to push existing inventory off the shelves to make room for new releases.

Luckily for fans of Michael Jordan's legendary signature sneaker line, their patience is being rewarded. Currently, there are ten classic Air Jordan sneakers available at a discount online. Below is a breakdown of how to score the shoes before Black Friday 2026.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Banned"

The Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG "Banned" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG "Banned" colorway dropped on May 2, 2026. The sneakers had a retail price of $145 in adult sizes, but are marked down to $119.99 (17% off) at Foot Locker. Jordan's first signature sneaker changed the NBA and sneaker history. This low-top version celebrates the defiance that helped Jordan take flight.

Air Jordan 1 High "Sail Elephant Print"

The Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Sail Elephant Print' colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Sail Elephant Print" colorway dropped on December 6, 2025. The kicks had a retail price of $185, but are now marked down to $139.99 (24% off) at Foot Locker. This colorway is steeped in Jumpman lore, with vintage details and Elephant print accents that highlight the brand's rich history.

Air Jordan 3 "World's Best"

The Air Jordan 3 "World's Best" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 "World's Best" colorway dropped on May 16, 2026. The shoes had a retail price of $215, but are now available for $169.99 (21% off) at Foot Locker. The colorway remembers when Jordan helped the Chicago Bulls secure the 1996 NBA Championship on Father's Day.

Air Jordan 3 "Laser"

The Air Jordan 3 "Laser" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 "Laser" colorway dropped on August 22, 2026. The sneakers had a retail price of $230, but are now available for $179.99 (22% off) at Foot Locker. In February 2003, Jordan Brand gifted "His Airness" a laser-engraved Air Jordan 3 colorway for his birthday. The shoes were finally released after 23 years, only to sit on shelves.

Air Jordan 3 "Spring Is In The Air"

The Air Jordan 3 "Spring Is In The Air" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 "Spring Is In The Air" colorway dropped on March 28, 2026. The kicks had a retail price of $215, but are now marked down to $169.99 (21% off) at Foot Locker. The seasonal palette was as fresh a bouquet, with its light colors and classic branding. Surprisingly, it didn't resonate with fans.

Air Jordan 4 "Rare Air"

The Air Jordan 4 "Rare Air" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 4 "Rare Air - Tour Yellow" colorway dropped on September 5, 2026. The shoes had a retail price of $220, but are now available for $169.99 (23% off) at Foot Locker. The design intentionally features mistakes and other sampling errors for a one-of-one feel. It returned after two decades but sat on shelves.

Air Jordan 4 "Comic"

The Air Jordan 4 Retro "Comic" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 4 "Comic" colorway dropped on July 25, 2026. The sneakers had a retail price of $230, but are now available for $140 (39% off) at Finish Line. The comic book-inspired colorway encourages fans to be their own version of a superhero. It even comes with extra laces, stickers, and accessories.

Air Jordan 5 "Grape"

The Air Jordan 5 "Grape" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 5 "Grape" returned in June 2025 and was restocked several times. The shoes had a retail price of $215, but are now marked down to $169.99 (21% off) at Foot Locker. It is arguably the most popular colorway of Jordan's fifth signature sneaker. Will Smith wearing the kicks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air gave them even more cultural significance.

Air Jordan 6 "Oreo"

The Air Jordan 6 "Oreo" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 6 "Oreo" colorway dropped on August 8, 2026. The kicks had a retail price of $215 in adult sizes, but are marked down to $169.99 (21% off) at Foot Locker. The sweet colorway returned after 16 years, but there was no appetite on release day. But that doesn't take away from its timeless design.

Air Jordan 7 "Tennis Day"

The Air Jordan 7 "Tennis Day" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 7 "Tennis Day" colorway dropped on September 9, 2026. The sneakers had a retail price $215, but are now available for $150 (30% off) at Finish Line. The design took inspiration from the rebellious era of Nike Tennis and dropped in the middle of the 2026 U.S. Open.

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